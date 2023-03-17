Mohalla bus scheme for last-mile connectivity likely in Delhi Budget 23-24

The Delhi government is likely to announce a mohalla bus scheme for last-mile connectivity in the upcoming Budget 2023-24, among several new initiatives to modernise transport infrastructure in the Capital, officials in the know of the matter said on Friday. Over 1,500 zero-emission e-buses are to be inducted in the national capital’s fleet next year, making Delhi’s e-bus fleet largest in the country(presently, of Delhi government’s 7,379 buses, 300 are e-buses). (HT Archive)

A Delhi government official said that the Budget 2023-24, which is likely to be presented in the assembly on Tuesday, will focus on infrastructure development and the strengthening and modernising of the Capital’s transport system.

"For the first time in Delhi's history, a dedicated last-mile connectivity scheme called mohalla bus scheme will be launched next year. Delhi's public transport infrastructure will be modernised at par with global standards with the development of multiple ISBTs comprising airport-like amenities, multilevel bus depots and bus terminals. Detailed schemes for this infrastructure push will be unveiled in the Budget," the official said, asking not to b named.

Delhi’s five-day Budget session began on Friday with lieutenant governor VK Saxena’s speech highlighting the Delhi government’s achievements. After the LG’s speech, the House was adjourned till 11am Monday. After the weekend recess, the government is likely to table the Economic Survey report and the Outcome Budget -- an assessment of the government’s performance in key sectors such as education -- on Monday.

Kailash Gahlot, who has been given the additional charge of the finance department, is expected to present the Budget. On Friday, Gahlot sat beside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, where former deputy CM Manish Sisodia used to sit in the assembly.

This is the first time that Sisodia is not attending the Budget session or presenting the Budget since 2015 when the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Delhi. Sisodia resigned after he was arrested last month in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities of the framing and implementation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.