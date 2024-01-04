close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Monu Manesar gets bail in Pataudi case

Monu Manesar gets bail in Pataudi case

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jan 05, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Gurugram court grants bail to cow vigilante Mohit Yadav in an attempt-to-murder case, but he remains in jail until the surety bond is filed.

The Gurugram district court on Thursday granted bail to cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal member Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar in an attempt-to-murder case registered against him at Pataudi police station in Gurgaon. However, he will continue to remain in jail until his lawyer files the surety bond, which is mandatory for his release, said police officials aware of the matter.

Gurugram, India-March 09, 2023: (Center)File Photo of Mohit Yadav aka Monu Manesar with their Bajrang Dal members, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 07 March 2023. (Photo/HT)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)
Gurugram, India-March 09, 2023: (Center)File Photo of Mohit Yadav aka Monu Manesar with their Bajrang Dal members, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 07 March 2023. (Photo/HT)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

The court of additional sessions judge Jasvir Singh approved the bail application of Yadav, who is lodged in Bhondsi jail since October 7.

Yadav’s counsel Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said that they will not file the surety bond in this case until he gets bail from a Rajasthan court in connection with a double murder case in which two Muslim men were killed. Once bail is granted by the Rajasthan court, bail bonds will be submitted at both the places, he added.

“If Yadav is released from Bhondsi jail, Rajasthan police can take him on production remand,” Bhardwaj said, adding that they are preparing to apply for bail in Rajasthan by this week.

Vijay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that three cases have been registered against Yadav at Nuh, Pataudi and Rajasthan.

“He has been granted bail in Nuh and Pataudi cases, but in Rajasthan case he is still out on production remand. The police can pick him up anytime for questioning, if required. He can get released on bail only after Rajasthan court approves his bail,” he added.

The attempt to murder case was registered against Monu in Pataudi’s Baba Shah Mohalla after a clash broke out between two groups on February 6 last year, leading Yadav to allegedly open fire from his licensed pistol, injuring a person from a minority community, investigators said.

  Leena Dhankhar
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

