More complaints from cops than students over July 20 protest: SC-appointed panel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed high-powered enquiry committee (HPEC), tasked with inquiring into alleged violence and harassment of women during student protests in July, has received more complaints from police personnel alleging targeted attacks, compared to student protesters over the past two days, officials aware of the matter said on Friday afternoon.

During the protests in July, the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF’s) Rapid Action Force, working under the command of the Delhi Police, allegedly fired pellets at protesters. (HT Archive)

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During HT’s visit to the HPEC premises on the day, at the ground floor of the Shiksha Sadan in central Delhi, a Delhi Police sub-inspector posted with the anti-snatching cell in southwest Delhi was submitting his statement.

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An official at the office, asking not to be named, said, “Many had typed their submissions, which we received in the office and placed on the record. Students and others who had not come prepared also wrote their complaints here in the office and submitted them. We were expecting more students, but the numbers during the walk-in was less. Maybe, this is also because of the rain today and also because complaints can be submitted online through the portal.”

A civilian near the premises, requesting anonymity, said he would file a complaint online anonymously as security guards at the gate were jotting down ID card numbers of all visitors.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 17, the committee created an online portal for people to upload complaints and representations and said that priority will be given to complaints of pellet use and harassment of female protesters. It made active the web portal, http://hpec.nic.in, for lodging complaints online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 17, the committee created an online portal for people to upload complaints and representations and said that priority will be given to complaints of pellet use and harassment of female protesters. It made active the web portal, http://hpec.nic.in, for lodging complaints online. {{/usCountry}}

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During the protests in July, the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF’s) Rapid Action Force, working under the command of the Delhi Police, allegedly fired pellets at protesters. Pellet guns, categorised as a non-lethal deterrent along with tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke grenades, are included in the RAF’s manual for crowd control, but there was widespread backlash from the political opposition, students and experts to their use on students.

HT has reported that at least four people, Sheikh Irshad Mansuri, 25, Nootan Toppo, 32, a 28-year-old reporter and Sahil Lochab, 19, sustained pellet injuries. While police and CRPF have not commented on the use of pellets, the medico-legal case (MLC) report has confirmed pellet injuries.

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On August 18, the Supreme Court constituted the five-member HPEC, headed by former judge R Subhash Reddy, to independently inquire into allegations of violence during the July 20 protests. The inquiry will also examine far-reaching issues, such as pellet-gun use, mandatory uniforms for law enforcement personnel during crowd control, blanket prohibitory orders, the legality of police surveillance, and whether a BNS provision was stifling dissent.

One can submit information in four different ways: as an affected person (including police personnel); as an affected person or witness but without disclosing identity; related information confidentially; and as those giving suggestions to the HPEC. For each category, there are different questions along with the option to attach complaints, including a check on whether a victim was sexually assaulted, as well as provisions for video and photographic evidence of injuries, incidents or medical reports.