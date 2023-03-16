MP teen dies in police firing during stir over death of tribal woman

An 18-year-old tribal man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district was killed in police firing after a protest over the death of a 22-year-old tribal woman turned violent, police said on Thursday. Police stand guard, in Indore district on Thursday. (ANI)

The protesters alleged that the woman was raped and murdered on Wednesday. They alleged that the man behind the crime is not a tribal, even as police said a probe was underway.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a magisterial inquiry into the police firing, said Ilayaraja T, district collector, Indore. State home minister Narottam Mishra said the police fired in self defence even as the Congress blamed the government. According to police, tension erupted in Indore’s Mhow town on Wednesday night after villagers staged a protest over the woman’s death.

The woman’s family alleged she was abducted, raped and murdered by a man identified as Yadunath Patidar from Dhar, who lived in rural Indore.

“My sister came to Indore to prepare for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examination. She was abducted by Patidar who then raped and killed her. Police have booked him for murder only. He should also be booked for abduction and rape,” the deceased’s brother said. Police, however, said Patidar told them that he was in a live-in relationship with the woman and that she died after coming in contact with an electric immersion rod. They said a first information report was registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code on a complaint of the woman’s family and Patidar was arrested.

“During the course of interrogation, Patidar said he had been living with the woman for six days and she died due to electrocution,” Indore rural superintendent of police (SP) BS Virde said. Not convinced, villagers staged a protest by placing the body on road outside Dongargaon police outpost, demanding action against the accused for rape and abduction.

Police said the agitation turned violent after some protesters pelted stones on the outpost and on passersby, prompting police personnel to open fire in the air to disperse the crowd.

“Police fired at least 25 shots in the air after the protesters turned violent and pelted stones on police personnel and passerby. Thirteen police personnel and a minor girl was injured in the incident,” Virde said.

Bherulal Bhil, a resident of Choti Jamm, and Sanjay Bhil from Palasiya, were injured in police firing. “I got a call from a friend that Bherulal, who was watching the protest, was injured in police firing. He was shot in stomach. We took him to a hospital in Mhow and later to MY Hospital where he was declared dead,” his cousin Sunil Bhil said. Police confirmed that Behulal succumbed to his injuries and Sanjay was undergoing treatment.

Indore district collector Ilayaraja T said: “Following the woman’s death, her family and other villages staged a protest, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. The protesters pelted stones and surrounded the police post. Bherulal died in police firing. On chief minister’s instructions, the order for a magisterial inquiry into the firing has been issued.”

The incident was raised in the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday with state Congress chief Kamal Nath accusing the BJP-ruled state government of covering up the case. “The state government is covering up the rape of the tribal woman. The state recorded maximum cases of atrocities against tribals in the NCRB report,” he said. “I have sent a team to Mhow to expose the truth,” he added.

Hitting back, minister Narottam Mishra said the Congress shouldn’t politicise the issue. “The police opened fire in self defence. A man died in the incident. After a post mortem, body will be handed over to the family. A compensation of ₹4 lakh will be given to deceased’s family and ₹2 lakh to the injured. It’s a sensitive matter and Congress should not do politics over it.”

