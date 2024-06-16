Mundka factory gutted in massive fire, none hurt

A massive fire broke out at an LED light manufacturing unit in Mundka, outer Delhi, on Sunday morning, gutting half of the four-storey building that housed an office, manufacturing unit, and godown for LED lights and electronic items, said Delhi Fire Services officials. The fire is believed to have started from an empty plot adjacent to the factory, likely due to a short circuit or electric wires near the plot, the official added. Fire fighter try to douse the fire at a industrial unit in Mundka Industrial Area on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

The DFS official said that the incident was reported to them around 7.15am. Initially, five to eight fire tenders were dispatched, which could not contain the fire, prompting a total of 34 fire tenders to be deployed to the scene. “The fire was massive and there was a lot of smoke. There’s only one entry/exit point in the building. Huge cranes and ladders had to be brought to douse the fire,” said DFS Chief Atul Garg.

“The fire was massive with a lot of smoke. There’s only one entry/exit point in the building. Huge cranes and ladders had to be brought to douse the fire. Luckily, the workers were not inside the building at the time of the fire. There might have been three persons there and they escaped in time,” said Garg.

Nobody was injured in the fire, added Garg, saying, “Luckily, the workers were not inside the building at the time of the fire... there might have been three people inside, who escaped in time”. It took fire officials at least four hours to douse the fire and complete cooling operations.

Fire officials described the property as an acre in size with multiple floors, including a terrace covered with a tin shed. The fire spread rapidly due to the presence of LED lights, electronic items, and cardboard inside the factory. “We had to connect hoses and use a lot of water to douse the fire,” one official said.

According to the official, who requested anonymity, the fire also spread to an adjacent factory but was controlled in time, preventing damage to the building. So far this year, DFS has received more than 200 fire calls related to factory fires, said fire officials.

CHANDNI CHOWK

Three days after a massive blaze engulfed the Marwari Katra market in Chandni Chowk, the Delhi Fire Services have yet to receive a ‘stop’ call on the fire operations. More than 50 shops were gutted in the fire that started at 5pm on Thursday. Although no injuries were reported, locals had to vacate their homes and over 60 shops remain closed. A total of 200 firefighters worked for over 24 hours to control the fire.

DFS Chief Garg said, “We have not put a stop to the operations since there is a lot of debris and small fires can break out anytime during the day. The firefighters are making sure that there is no fire now...”

Two fire tenders remain on the scene to continue cooling operations and prevent any potential flare-ups from the buried material.