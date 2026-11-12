Namo Bharat RRTS hits record 50 million journeys

Namo Bharat RRTS corridor, from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, has recorded 50 million passenger journeys within a few months of commencement of operations on the entire corridor, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement on Wednesday, calling it a “landmark achievement”.

The corridor has also witnessed sustained passenger movement over the last three months, an NCRTC official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the NCRTC data, following the commencement of operations on the corridor on October 21, 2023, with the inauguration of 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai depot in Ghaziabad, it took 574 days to record the first 10 million passenger journeys on May 16, 2025.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The corridor achieved its 20 million ridership mark on December 11, 2025, in 211 days; 30 million crore on May 2, 2026, in 143 days; and 40 million on August 10, 2026, in just 101 days. “Carrying this aggressive momentum forward, the corridor logged its 50-million milestone on November 10, 2026,” said an NCRTC official, adding that they had been recorded in a record 93 days.

“Passenger adoption along the corridor has gained rapid momentum, with the intervals between successive ridership milestones shrinking dramatically. This consistent acceleration in ridership underlines the growing relevance of Namo Bharat in meeting the region’s evolving mobility needs,” the official added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The corridor has also witnessed sustained passenger movement over the last three months, an NCRTC official said. In August 2026, it recorded 3.5million passenger journeys, with an average daily ridership of 113,708. Its highest-ever single-day ridership was recorded on August 28 with 168,666 passenger journeys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The corridor has also witnessed sustained passenger movement over the last three months, an NCRTC official said. In August 2026, it recorded 3.5million passenger journeys, with an average daily ridership of 113,708. Its highest-ever single-day ridership was recorded on August 28 with 168,666 passenger journeys. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

September registered 3.2 million journeys, with an average daily ridership of 108,043, while October recorded 3.3 million passenger journeys, with an average daily ridership of 108,049, officials said.

Integration with other modes of public transport, including Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, interstate bus terminals and city bus services; and integration of Meerut Metro services with Namo Bharat over the same infrastructure is central to this enhanced commuter experience, officials said.