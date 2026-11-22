New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council plans to install QR codes on saplings planted under its 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to digitally record details such as the plant species, date of plantation and the person who planted it, officials said on Sunday.

NDMC to install QR codes on saplings to track plantation details more less

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The initiative was announced by NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal during the civic body's 50th consecutive Sunday plantation drive near Najaf Khan Tomb in B K Dutt Colony.

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The QR codes will allow people to access information about individual plants and help maintain a digital record of saplings, while encouraging residents to take responsibility for their upkeep, Chahal said.

As part of the drive, saplings of several species, including peepal, mango, amla, chikoo, lemon, guava, belpatra and ashoka, were planted in the area.

Chahal also inaugurated a newly developed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' park in B K Dutt Colony, which was earlier in poor condition and has been taken over and developed by the NDMC.

The civic body has undertaken civil works, installed railings, repaired the boundary wall, carried out painting and whitewashing, constructed a new entrance gate and laid red Kota stone along the boundary wall. The park is located near the historic Najaf Khan Tomb.

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{{^usCountry}} Chahal appealed to residents to participate in the upkeep of the park and stressed that planting saplings must be followed by regular watering and protection to ensure their survival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chahal appealed to residents to participate in the upkeep of the park and stressed that planting saplings must be followed by regular watering and protection to ensure their survival. {{/usCountry}}

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The NDMC also felicitated 'Paryavaran Praharis' for their contribution to the plantation campaign. Palika Sahayaks and senior employees of its Civil and Horticulture departments were among those honoured.

The plantation drive saw participation from local residents, women, resident welfare associations, market traders' associations and NDMC officials and employees.

The campaign has also seen participation from embassies, schools, colleges and other institutions, Chahal said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.