New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Manoj Dwivedi on Saturday urged motorists to use the multilevel parking facility near Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place rather than parking on roads or in unauthorised areas.
He warned that violations will invite traffic challans and towing.
In a post on X, Dwivedi said the NDMC’s facility, located a few hundred feet from the Hanuman Temple, was rarely used even as streets remained encroached upon by parked vehicles, contributing to traffic congestion.
The NDMC chairman said the civic body will install additional signboards to guide motorists towards the facility. The Delhi Traffic Police will issue challans for violations, while NDMC tow trucks will remove vehicles parked in unauthorised areas, he added.
“We will have to gradually change our habits,” he said, urging people to park their vehicles in designated areas. He also referred to parking practices abroad, saying that parking in designated areas was considered part of civic responsibility.
Dwivedi said better utilisation of the facility would help reduce roadside encroachments and ease traffic congestion in the area.{{/usCountry}}
Dwivedi said better utilisation of the facility would help reduce roadside encroachments and ease traffic congestion in the area.{{/usCountry}}
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.
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