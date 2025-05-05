The Mahajan Imaging and Labs on Sunday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Positron Emission Tomography - Computed Tomograph (PET-CT) scan machine and a pathology lab in Gurugram aimed at enhanced integrated cancer care and pathology services across Delhi NCR. New pet-ct scan machine and pathology lab for Delhi-NCR

Officials said the 128 Slice Digital PET-CT-Omni Legend machine is north India’s first and is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It has the spatial resolution of 1.4mm, enabling early cancer detection and accurate staging. The machine’s features include an advanced digital detector, precision deep learning (DL), AI-based lesion identification, and 60% lower radiation exposure. Further, the system ensures safer and faster scans while delivering high resolution images, said Mahajan Imaging in a statement.

“The launch of our new 128 Slice Digital PET-CT scanner in Gurugram marks a major leap forward in delivering technology-driven cancer diagnostics. With next-generation digital PET-CT scanners, AI-powered imaging, and integrated pathology support, we are empowering clinicians with the precision tools needed for early, accurate detection and better treatment outcomes. Our commitment is to continually raise the bar in oncology care through innovation,” Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of Mahajan Imaging, said.

Early detection in cancer remains critical, as at least 70% of cancer cases in India are diagnosed at advanced stages,experts said, largely due to lack of awareness and organised screening programmes, leading to high mortality rates.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research and data published in The Lancet, the mortality ratio for cancer in India was 64.47% in 2022, indicating that nearly two out of three cancer patients succumbed to the disease after diagnosis.

“As someone who has served both in the medical field and public service, I understand the pivotal role that early and accurate diagnosis plays in the battle against cancer. The introduction of advanced digital PET-CT technology in north India marks more than a technological achievement—it is a beacon of hope for countless families. It exemplifies how we are leveraging innovation with empathy to build a healthier, more equitable future for our citizens,” Union minister of state for science and technology, Jitendra Singh, said. Singh was the chief guest at the launch event.

The minister added, “The central government recognises the cancer burden and has taken measures to ensure access to cancer care by setting up 200 day care cancer centres in district hospitals this year besides full customs duty exemption on 36 diseases which are rare and chronic.”