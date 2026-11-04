New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning a comprehensive overhaul of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), including setting up new fire stations, expanding manpower, upgrading equipment and making sprinkler systems and fire alarms mandatory in existing buildings, home minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday.

New station, better response time: Delhi govt plans fire safety overhaul

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The overhaul follows a review meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas, where officials discussed measures to address operational challenges faced by firefighters in the Capital, including narrow lanes, high population density, traffic congestion, and electrical overloading.

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Sood said the government was working towards building a modern and better-equipped emergency response system, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure and improving fire prevention measures.

The fire department’s sanctioned manpower will be increased in accordance with recommendations of the Union home ministry and approval from the relevant authorities. Recruitment of station officers and firemen will also be expedited in coordination with the home department, services department of Delhi government, Union Public Service Commission, and Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. Regular physical fitness assessments will be conducted for fire operators, the minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} The department will also address shortages of specialised equipment and appliances required to tackle fires involving highly combustible materials. Procurement will be undertaken in accordance with Union home ministry norms, leveraging an existing memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The emergency communication system of the fire department will be completely revamped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department will also address shortages of specialised equipment and appliances required to tackle fires involving highly combustible materials. Procurement will be undertaken in accordance with Union home ministry norms, leveraging an existing memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The emergency communication system of the fire department will be completely revamped. {{/usCountry}}

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To improve response times, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will allot land for new fire stations, which will be developed in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD), as recommended by the Union home ministry.

The DFS will also empanel qualified auditors and architects on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) panel.

In a significant move, the department will review its rules to make sprinkler systems and fire alarms mandatory in existing buildings, bringing them in line with standards applicable to new buildings. DFS will also issue formal advisories to property owners and occupants on installing fire safety measures as required under building by-laws.

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The minister said the power department would direct electricity distribution companies to address electrical overloading by increasing sanctioned loads and upgrading network capacity.

The development comes following a series of deadly blazes, including in Hauz Rani, Palam and Vivek Vihar, over the past year, raising fresh concerns about fire safety in the Capital and the unpreparedness of agencies to tackle emergencies. HT has previously reported that the DFS faces severe equipment shortages and a manpower crunch.

On May 16, HT reported that the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) asked the Delhi government to increase on priority the number of staff, citing a shortage of over 6,600 personnel (72.5%) against a requirement of 9,123 personnel. Officials said the shortage impacts several aspects of firefighting operations, including response management, routine inspections, equipment maintenance, training schedules and reserve deployment during major emergencies.