The new water treatment plant set up in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka will begin operations by December this year, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said on Sunday. New water treatment plant in Dwarka to start operations by December 2025

“The new water treatment plant in Dwarka will be made operational by December. Initially we are planning to commission 25 million gallons per day (MGD) of treatment capacity. The raw water from this plant will also reach Bawana via Munak canal. We are focusing on reducing water losses and leakages which can improve raw water availability,” water minister Parvesh Verma said last week.

The plant has the capacity to treat around 50 MGD water and officials said half of its capacity will be commissioned initially.

DJB operates nine water treatment plants and multiple tubewells in the city with a cumulative target to supply 1,000 MGD water. The water demand of the city, however, is estimated to be around 1,250 MGD, indicating a 250 MGD gap. Notably, almost half of the water is unaccounted for due to non-metred connections, thefts and leakages.

The minister said that the capacity for treatment should be ready for additional raw water. “We are also undertaking capacity expansion of the existing water treatment plants. If Delhi can tackle leakages and improve water management, we can have sufficient water to supply for the entire city. There are multiple plans afoot to reduce the water losses — replacing of old pipelines, using solar panels to cover evaporation canal and using pipes for carrying raw water,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is also planning to set up new treatment plants to match the growing needs of water in the capital. Three water treatment plants in Iradat Nagar near Narela, Najafgarh in south-west Delhi, and Chhatarpur in south Delhi are on the cards. Plans on these plants remain in initial stages.

Collectively, the new plants are expected to supply an additional 235 MGD of treated water to the capital. The Iradat Nagar and Chhatarpur plants will each have a capacity of 80 MGD, while the Najafgarh plant will have a capacity of 75 MGD.

The existing nine WTPs are located at Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Dwarka, Bawana, Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar.