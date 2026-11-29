New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated tenders to construct two-lane service roads along the Urban Extension Road (UER)-II in Delhi at an approximate cost of ₹121.5 crore, officials said.
They added that the bidding process is likely to conclude by December 18, with an execution timeline of nine months.
A government official said the project aims to enhance access and road safety for nearby villages, residential areas, commercial zones, and institutional hubs, including areas around Alipur, Bawana, Kanjhawala, and Karala.
The UER-II (NH-344M) corridor spans approximately 75.7km, with a 54.21km stretch falling within Delhi. This section encompasses numerous residential colonies across North and North-West Delhi, including Najafgarh, Dwarka, Mundka, Bakkarwala, and Rohini.
Currently, local residents are forced to use the main carriageway of UER-II to reach their neighbourhoods. “This poses significant road safety challenges, especially for two-wheelers, which are banned on the main corridor. The service lane will allow this local traffic to be safely diverted,” the official said.
The UER-II was opened in August last year. Residents and villagers along the expressway have staged multiple protests against toll rates and restricted access, citing the absence of service lanes along several key stretches.{{/usCountry}}
The UER-II was opened in August last year. Residents and villagers along the expressway have staged multiple protests against toll rates and restricted access, citing the absence of service lanes along several key stretches.{{/usCountry}}
Developed as a high-speed corridor, UER-II was designed to decongest arterial roads in Delhi and improve connectivity between national highways radiating from the Capital. While the expressway has reduced travel times for long-distance commuters, local residents have repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of service lanes and dedicated entry and exit points.
In the long run, the UER is expected to act as Delhi’s third Ring Road to ease pressure on key arterial roads such as the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Kalindi Kunj, and Sarai Kale Khan by routing traffic through northeast Delhi into Ghaziabad and ultimately Noida. Its extension is also being planned with a new six-lane highway extension that will begin at Alipur in North Delhi—currently the northern endpoint of UER-II—and run through Tronica City in Ghaziabad, connecting to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, linking up with the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and ending along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.