NIA confiscates immovable properties of Khalistani terrorist in Punjab

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2024 09:12 AM IST

On the directions of the NIA special court here, the anti-terror agency has confiscated 31 kanals, nine marlas and four sarsahi land belonging to the accused in Jhok Nodh Singh village and Tibbi Kalan of Ferozepur, it said.Raman was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on July 27, 2023.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday confiscated immovable properties belonging to Khalistani terrorist Ramandeep Singh in Ferozepur, according to an official statement.

“Tightening its noose further in the pro-Khalistan gangster-terrorist nexus case, the NIA on Friday confiscated immovable property belonging to designated individual terrorist Ramandeep Singh alias Raman in Punjab,” the NIA said in its statement.

The properties were confiscated during the investigation into a case relating to terror activities of chiefs and members of several proscribed terrorist organisations, including Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) etc., it said.

NIA investigations have revealed that the operatives and members of these terror outfits, along with organised criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country, were engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) etc., from across the border to spread terror in India.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on August 20, 2022, and is carrying out further investigation.

