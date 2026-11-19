New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Thursday made it clear that no interim order has been passed in favour of restaurants on their appeals challenging a decision barring them from levying service charge on food bills.

No interim relief exists in favour of restaurants levying service charge: Delhi HC

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The court's clarification came as the government's counsel contended that despite the single judge's order that restaurants cannot mandatorily levy service charge on food bills in a "camouflaged and coercive" manner, some of them are still charging it.

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"The ball is in your court. It is for you to take action, we can't take action," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma told the Centre's counsel.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that the restaurants say their appeals against the single judge's order are pending and now they will say that the appeals have been admitted by the division bench.

He said the restaurants have sought an interim prayer in their appeals.

"Notwithstanding the single judge having ruled against them, they still continue with the same practice. Some of them and not all. It is the consumer who suffers," he argued.

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{{^usCountry}} To this, the bench said, "Where is the interim relief? Where is the interim relief in their favour? No, we have not granted any interim relief." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To this, the bench said, "Where is the interim relief? Where is the interim relief in their favour? No, we have not granted any interim relief." {{/usCountry}}

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The division bench was hearing two appeals by National Restaurant Association of India and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India challenging the single judge's March 28, 2025 order holding that restaurants cannot mandatorily levy service charge on food bills as this would amount to unfair trade practice.

On Thursday, the bench admitted the appeals and listed it for hearing in the regular course.

During the hearing, the bench asked the petitioners' counsel why service charge was an extra charge and why was it not included in the food bills.

One of the counsel representing the associations said it was only for transparency that the charge was not included in the food bill so that the consumer knows there was a component for the welfare of the staff which was defined.

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"So the staff gets it and that is why it is segregated from the food bill. This has been an age-old practice and earlier it used to be a 'tip' which was paid in cash and used to go into the pocket of the waiter serving at the particular table," he submitted.

However, the bench said service charge cannot be equated with tip which was voluntary and not mandatory.

"No, no, that was completely the discretion of the customer whether to pay tip or not. In foreign countries there are certain restaurants where they compel you . There is a rule that you must pay this much percentage of the bill as tip but in our country it is not so and there is no legislation to that effect," the court said.

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The associations have challenged the single judge's March 28, 2025 judgement dismissing the petitions of the restaurant bodies against the Central Consumer Protection Authority guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from mandatorily levying service charge on food bills.

The court had upheld the guidelines and imposed ₹1 lakh cost each on the petitioners to be deposited with the CCPA towards consumer welfare.

It had said the mandatory levy of service charge by the restaurant establishments was against public interest and undermined the economic and social fabric of consumers as a class.

The single judge had said collection of service charge was proving to be a "double whammy" for consumers who were forced to pay Goods and Services Tax on top of the service tax.

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The NRAI, in its appeal, raised several questions of law including whether a levy of service charge, which is specifically mentioned on the menu card of a restaurant and also displayed elsewhere in the establishment, constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

According to the NRAI, it has 7,000 restaurants in India and 2,500 member outlets in Delhi NCR.

The FHRAI claims to represent the interests of 55,000 hotels and 5,00,000 restaurants across the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.