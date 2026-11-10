New Delhi, The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that there is no proposal to allot the Central Secretariat Club premises to anyone at this stage.

No proposal to allot Central Secretariat club premises to anyone: Centre to Delhi HC

The government's submission came during the hearing of a plea seeking interim stay on the de-recognition order of the club.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Taking into account the Centre's stand, the court said no order was required to be passed.

"Considering the above, no order is required to be passed. The petitioners are permitted to take away their belongings in next one week. List on the date already fixed, that is, , 2026," Justice Amit Mahajan said.

The club, formerly known as Talkatora Club, has challenged the government de-recognition order and an eviction order by the estate officer asking it to immediately vacate its present premises in the President's Estate.

The court was hearing an application filed by the club seeking ad interim stay of the July 14, 2026 de-recognition order and July 17, 2026 eviction order.

During the hearing on November 5, the central government's counsel submitted that there is no proposal to allot the subject premises to any party at this stage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The interim application was filed in a pending petition by the club against the revocation of its recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interim application was filed in a pending petition by the club against the revocation of its recognition. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The court had earlier issued notice and sought the Centre's stand on the petition.

In its petition, the club said that on July 14, the Department of Personnel and Training arbitrarily, illegally and unconstitutionally, withdrew the recognition granted to it.

The petitioner said that instead of taking corrective action on its complaints regarding irregularities during the term of the ad hoc committee managing its affairs, the authorities first withdrew the recognition in February without issuing any show cause notice.

After the high court's intervention, the petitioner was given a hearing and a fresh de-recognition order was passed on July 14.

The petition argued that the July 14 de-recognition order and July 17 eviction order were "ex facie arbitrary, malicious, unconstitutional, and constitute a brazen, colourable exercise of administrative power".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It further contended, "the respondents are attempting to weaponise their own administrative failures and the misdeeds of their ad hoc committee to forcefully dispossess and extinguish a historic institution, in flagrant violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India and the fundamental principles of natural justice".

The plea alleged that the eviction order arbitrarily treated a historic 107-year-old institution, which was given permanent occupancy, as an "unauthorised occupant", solely on the basis of the illegal cancellation of allotment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.