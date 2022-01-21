Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Noida man sets himself on fire outside Supreme Court, says family is starving

Friday’s immolation bid by a Noida man was the second outside the Supreme Court in the last six months.
A Noida man who attempted to die by suicide outside the Supreme Court was rescued by police personnel and rushed to the hospital. (Video screengrab)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 04:36 PM IST
ByPankhuri Yadav

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon but the flames were put out by police personnel deployed around the complex. The man, identified by the police as a resident of Noida, was rushed to the hospital by security personnel.

A video, presumably shot on a mobile phone by a bystander, captures the incident moments as the police help the man lying on the road, and crying.

“I am from a very poor family. My family is starving,” the man is heard saying, as two police personnel posted outside the top court rip off the clothes to prevent further injury. One of them also reasons with him that suicide won’t help improve the situation. The two policemen later rush the man to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the man came to the Supreme Court as he was facing some issues in his personal life but stressed that they are yet to speak to him in detail.

The severity of the burns is also not clear yet.

This is the second such incident outside the Supreme Court in the last six months.

In August last year, a 24-year-old woman, who alleged that she was raped in 2019, and a man, set themselves on fire outside the Supreme Court. They were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where their condition was classified as critical. They died within a week of the incident.

