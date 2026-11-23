New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has said that the Centre's show-cause notice and order cancelling the Overseas Citizen of India card of UK-based journalist of Indian origin Amrit Wilson did not specify her alleged anti-India activities, and directed the authorities to issue a fresh notice detailing the grounds for cancellation.

Order cancelling UK-based journalist's OCI card lacks specific reasons: Delhi HC more less

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Justice Amit Mahajan passed the order on a petition filed by Wilson challenging the Centre's 2023 decision to cancel her OCI card.

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In an order passed on November 19, the court directed the authorities to issue a fresh show-cause notice with specific details within one week and allowed Wilson another week to respond. The authorities would then pass an order within two weeks, it said.

The court, however, clarified that the existing cancellation order would remain in operation for four weeks or until a fresh order was passed, whichever was earlier.

It observed that in the absence of specific details, Wilson had not been given an opportunity to explain her position, and even the Centre's reply to her petition lacked specific reasons.

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{{^usCountry}} "A perusal of the SCN and the impugned order indicates that the same is bereft of any specific details of anti-India activities in which the petitioner was involved, thus providing no opportunity to the petitioner to provide an explanation in respect of the same. In the given facts, this Court is of the view that principles of natural justice have not been followed," the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A perusal of the SCN and the impugned order indicates that the same is bereft of any specific details of anti-India activities in which the petitioner was involved, thus providing no opportunity to the petitioner to provide an explanation in respect of the same. In the given facts, this Court is of the view that principles of natural justice have not been followed," the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The rights of the petitioner under Section 7B of the Act cannot be taken without providing an appropriate opportunity to the petitioner to respond to the allegations against her," it held.

Section 7B of the Citizenship Act deals with the rights conferred on OCI cardholders.

The court also said that if the authorities were unable to spell out specific reasons in the fresh notice, they should provide Wilson with the "gist of the material while redacting the sensitive part of the information" or allow her to inspect the relevant material.

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The Centre had cancelled Wilson's OCI card in 2023, alleging that she had engaged in "detrimental propaganda against the Indian government".

In her petition, Wilson contended that the March 17, 2023 order cancelling her OCI card was ex facie illegal and arbitrary. She alleged that it had been passed by the Indian High Commission in London mechanically, without application of mind and in violation of the principles of natural justice.

The High Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Wilson in November 2022, accusing her of being "engaged in detrimental propaganda against the Indian government" and involved in "multiple anti-India activities" that posed a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India and the interests of the general public.

Wilson argued that the notice was arbitrary as it did not provide any material particulars or a summary of specific reasons to substantiate the allegations against her.

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Wilson, who was born in India, surrendered her Indian passport and acquired British citizenship in 2009.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.