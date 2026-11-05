Over 1,000 development proposals in pipe for Delhi localities abutting Yamuna

New Delhi

The board said ₹110.10 crore had been disbursed towards the first and second instalments of approved projects, and proposals for the release of pending instalments were also discussed. (Representative photo)

The Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB), in its 62nd board meeting on Wednesday, said it has received 1,090 fresh development proposals from multiple constituencies and also announced plans to introduce a departmental portal to facilitate transparent monitoring of infrastructure projects across the region.

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Chaired by Arvinder Singh Lovely at the Delhi Secretariat, officials reviewed the progress of ongoing projects, pending budgetary requirements and financial liabilities against previously sanctioned works.

“Our priority is to ensure the planned, balanced and sustained development of the trans-Yamuna area. We have been holding discussions with individual MLAs to understand the specific requirements for their respective constituencies,” Lovely said.

The board said ₹110.10 crore had been disbursed towards the first and second instalments of approved projects, and proposals for the release of pending instalments were also discussed.

Elaborating on the proposed portal, officials said it will maintain updated information on development works by different government departments and executing agencies. It is expected to provide a consolidated view of projects and help officials monitor their progress.

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{{^usCountry}} The board will also hold quarterly meetings to assess the status of major infrastructure projects, identify implementation bottlenecks and ensure timely execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board will also hold quarterly meetings to assess the status of major infrastructure projects, identify implementation bottlenecks and ensure timely execution. {{/usCountry}}

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Lovely, calling for time-bound execution of works, stressed the need to move beyond smaller works and focus on creating larger public assets with long-term benefits for residents. Officials were directed to prepare a comprehensive list of infrastructure requirements, including roads, parks, public spaces, foot overbridges and other basic civic amenities, for phased development.

The meeting also emphasised better coordination among elected representatives and executing agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Public Works Department (PWD) and irrigation and flood control department.

Lovely said proposals for the next financial year should be examined by the departments concerned, before being forwarded to the finance department for budgetary consideration.

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Constituted in 1994, the board facilitates planned infrastructure development in the Trans-Yamuna area and addresses regional disparities. The board recommends and approves development works sent by various government agencies, including the MCD, DJB, PWD, DUSIB and DDA.