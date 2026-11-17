A day after eight people were injured when part of a two storey under-construction building collapsed in central Delhi’s Paharganj, Delhi Police arrested a property owner and a contractor on Monday for violating safety norms and carrying out construction despite an ongoing ban on outdoor construction works under pollution-control measures in the city.

Police said, based on a preliminary inspection, the supporting columns were wet, and the building appeared to have tilted. (HT photo)

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A preliminary investigation has found that, while the owner had an approved building plan and was carrying out authorised hotel construction, he was flouting several norms as the building was “unsafe”, said a senior police officer on Monday, adding that the construction was being done without the requisite safety gear.

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Police said, based on a preliminary inspection, the supporting columns were wet, and the building appeared to have tilted.

An injured worker, who refused to be identified, said, “I had been working there for two weeks. The contractor was rushing us to put lintels and finish the upper floors. The columns were still wet. But the work was still going on. I was in the basement and standing opposite when it happened. We all ran when a portion fell as shuttering was being removed. We ran to help others but my hand was badly hurt due to the debris.”

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{{^usCountry}} Further, with Stage 3 of the Graded Action Response Plan (Grap) being in force in the city, the construction was in violation of the ban on outdoor construction, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, with Stage 3 of the Graded Action Response Plan (Grap) being in force in the city, the construction was in violation of the ban on outdoor construction, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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Locals said that construction at the hotel has been going on for the past three weeks even as the Grap restrictions came into force.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that based on the facts of the case, a first information report was lodged on Sunday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 290 (negligent conduct with respect to constructing buildings), 125a (act endangering human life), 223a (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 3(5) (common intention).

“The property owner, Raman, and a contractor Anwar were arrested on Monday morning and granted bail as sections are bailable,” said the DCP.

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Police said the incident occurred on Sunday as workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel for the building’s second floor, opposite a government girls’ school. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call about the building collapse in the Sangrattan area of Paharganj was received at 4:40 pm. The eight victims were removed by firemen, locals and police and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police identified the victims as Sheikh Saddam, 37; Sheikh Raja, 20; Mohd Suhail, 50; Sanjud Khan, 40; Gautam Yadav, 28; Varun Yadav, 36; Raja, 36; and Mantu, 40.

Police said all the victims were rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and are stable.

DFS took an hour to reach collapse site

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) also said it took almost an hour after it was informed of the incident to reach the site due to narrow and highly congested lanes.

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A DFS official said, “The area has many guest houses, hotels and even schools. It was the Delhi Police who reached first and carried out a major rescue operation.”

A resident of the area, Kapil Prajapati, said the ambulances had not been able to enter the lanes in time.

“There was so much rush. There are so many people, shops, vehicles and encroachments here. Thankfully, the labourers were not severely injured. Since only police could reach on time and rescue workers with help of other workers and locals. At the time of collapse, most of the workers and guards escaped,” he added.