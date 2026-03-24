Panel finds ‘gaps’ in health services; seeks govt action

New Delhi: A Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday highlighted several deficiencies in the Capital’s healthcare services, ranging from staff shortages and overcrowded hospitals to drug supply failures and underutilised funds in Delhi hospitals. The committee also issued recommendations, asking the government to take urgent steps to address these deficiencies (HT)

The findings are based on a performance audit conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India between 2016–17 and 2020–21 (extended to 2021–22), which the PAC of the Delhi Assembly later examined and presented in the House.

The committee also issued recommendations, asking the government to take urgent steps to address these deficiencies.

According to the report, the health and family welfare department had reported a staff shortage of about 21% across government hospitals by March 2022. The committee observed a large number of vacancies of specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

“The strain on doctors was also evident. At Lok Nayak Hospital, each doctor was attending to an average of 87 patients, leaving less than five minutes per patient, the findings noted, raising concerns over the quality of care,” the report stated.

While highlighting these concerns, the PAC in its recommendations stated that the government should fill these vacancies on a priority basis and expedite the recruitment process. The panel also suggested creating a separate cadre of teaching specialists with better career and promotional avenues to attract quality faculty, and called for a proper coordination and monitoring mechanism with recruitment agencies. It further recommended that the department conduct special recruitment drives immediately and repeat them, if necessary, to urgently address the gaps.

The report flagged long waiting times for surgeries at key public hospitals. It stated that at Lok Nayak Hospital, one of the largest Delhi government facilities, the average waiting time for major surgeries in the surgery department ranged between two to three months, while in the burn and plastic surgery department it extended to six to eight months.

At the same time, the report stated, six out of 12 modular operation theatres at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital and all seven modular OTs at Janakpuri Super Specialty hospital were lying idle due to a shortage of manpower.

The committee stated that following these concerns were raised, the department has taken some necessary steps, further PAC urged the government to take remedial measures in not only the test checked hospitals but all of the government hospitals by June, 2026.

The audit also flagged serious gaps in emergency services, noting that a major portion of the fleet under Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) was operating without essential equipment and devices and hence “The fleet of CATS should be strengthened with enough call worthy ambulances equipped with required equipment and medicines.”