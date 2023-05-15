Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s ‘Partition Museum’ on Ambedkar Univ campus to open on May 18

Delhi’s ‘Partition Museum’ on Ambedkar Univ campus to open on May 18

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2023 11:53 PM IST

The museum is set to be inaugurated at the Dara Shikoh Library Building on the Ambedkar University campus in Kashmere Gate

The Partition Museum, being built inside the Dara Shikoh Library Building (DSLB) on the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) campus in Kashmere Gate, is set to be inaugurated on May 18, said officials aware of the matter here on Monday.

Currently, Amritsar is home to India’s first Partition Museum. (HT Photo)
Currently, Amritsar is home to India’s first Partition Museum. (HT Photo)

The first such museum in Delhi — and the second in the country after Amritsar — it is set to have several relics and memoirs to show how the partition of the country impacted Delhi.

“The preparations are done, and all the displays are ready. We are happy to open this warm gallery for people after May 18,” said Kishwar Desai, chair of The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust (TACHT), which will manage the museum.

The museum has adopted the heritage building inside the AUD campus as part of the “Adopt a Heritage” initiative. Conservation work at DSLB was undertaken by the Delhi government’s department of art, culture and language.

The museum has seven galleries focusing on the national movement leading up to Independence – Partition, migration, refugees, rebuilding homes and relationships, and stories of hope and courage. Each gallery contains a collection of people’s oral history, objects and archival material. The museum will tell the story of the 1947 tragedy through interactive media. The ‘Gallery of Hope and Courage’ would display photographs, mementoes, and experiences of people revisiting their ancient properties and places in Pakistan, decades after the Partition, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
partition museum
partition museum
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out