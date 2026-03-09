PM hails Delhi’s ‘fast growth’, raps AAP over stalled projects

New Delhi: Launching projects worth ₹33,500 crore in Delhi, including two Metro extensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the Capital’s development has accelerated since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed office a year ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of the metro projects in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Prime Minister also criticised the former Delhi government, alleging that development works remained stalled due to “excuses” and projects “died in files” during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule.

Addressing a gathering at north Delhi’s Burari ground, Modi said Delhi is not merely the country’s capital, but its identity and a symbol of its energy. “From the expansion of the Delhi Metro network to the construction of thousands of homes for government employees, the Capital is witnessing a fast-paced growth in services and gaining new strength. The impact of the BJP’s double-engine government is now visible in the ongoing development work,” he added.

Earlier, the PM said, Delhi was often criticised for its inefficient public transport. “Commuting from one part of the city to another would take hours. However, the situation is rapidly changing,” the PM said, highlighting that the city recently connected to western Uttar Pradesh via the Namo Bharat train, which significantly eased travel between the two regions.

Additionally, with Phase-4 of Metro expansion, the Capital’s Metro network has increased to over 375km, he said.

Highlighting improvements in public transport, the PM further noted that over 4,000electric buses provided by the Centre were already operating in the Capital, while around 1,800 additional electric buses, including feeder services, had been introduced over the past year to boost last-mile connectivity.

PM Modi highlighted that major highway expansions, such as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, have diverted lakhs of vehicles away from the Capital, reducing traffic congestion.

He announced that work is underway on multi-crore initiatives to rejuvenate the Yamuna. He noted that the current administration is implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme and launching Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to boost medical care for the needy.

Additionally, the PM highlighted the success of the PM-SVANidhi scheme, which has provided easy loan facilities to 200,000 street vendors.

Modi also attacked the previous AAP-led Delhi government, alleging that the “AAPda government” halted all development works in Delhi for 10 years. “Earlier, projects would die in files and today, they are being implemented on the ground. Our government is on a mission to address Delhi’s challenges,” he said.

Also addressing the gathering, chief minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government has tried to serve residents with “truth and honesty” while focusing on key civic issues.

“Our government has taken steps to tackle pollution and waterlogging and introduced a new drainage master plan after 50 years to address these long-standing issues. We also utilised unclaimed funds to provide ₹200 crore to the daughters of Delhi, while ensuring that the benefits of earlier schemes reach the needy.”

Responding to PM Modi, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged civil defence volunteers in plainclothes gathered at the PM’s address to create the appearance of a crowd. “Today is Modi ji’s rally. Civil defence volunteers have come and sat down forming a crowd but the seats are still vacant,” he posted on X.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said that no financial help had been extended to Delhi’s women till March 8, 2026, despite PM Modi’s promise of a monthly aid of ₹2,500 last year. “PM Modi was addressing empty chairs,” Jha posted on X.