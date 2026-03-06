PM to inaugurate two new Delhi Metro corridors on March 8: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new Delhi Metro corridors and lay the foundation stone for three additional routes on March 8, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three corridors under Phase 5(A) of the Delhi Metro. (HT archive)

According to the Delhi government, the projects, together worth over ₹18,300 crore, are aimed at expanding the metro network and improving connectivity across the capital and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Gupta said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur section of the Delhi Metro Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park section of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line. The programme will be held at DDA Utsav Sthal-3.

The 12.3km Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor has eight elevated stations and forms part of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Line. With the addition of this section, the Pink Line will span around 71.56km, forming a complete ring corridor around large parts of the city. Stations on the stretch include Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar before Maujpur-Babarpur.

The 9.92km Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor is an extension of the Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension Magenta Line and will have seven elevated stations, including Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Bhalswa.

Officials said part of this corridor rises to around 28.36 metres, making it one of the highest elevated sections of the metro network. The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur stretch also includes a new bridge across the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct carrying both a metro track and a road flyover.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three corridors under Phase 5(A) of the Delhi Metro. These include the 9.913km underground Central Vista corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the 2.263km underground extension of the Golden Line from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and the 3.9km elevated Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

The government said the new corridors will improve connectivity between Delhi and NCR cities such as Noida, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh. Officials added that the Delhi-Saharanpur expressway is also likely to be inaugurated the same day along with flats that are part of the Sarojini Nagar general pool residential accommodation redevelopment.