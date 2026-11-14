Pollution crackdown: DPCC inspects 3K sites, sends closure notice to 103

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) identified violations at 153 construction and demolition (C&D) sites across the city between November 1 and 12 as part of its crackdown on dust pollution, officials said, adding that 103 of them have been ordered to shut.

Under Delhi’s winter action plan, dust-generating demolition and civil construction activities are prohibited from November 1 to January 31, except for essential public infrastructure projects. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under Delhi’s winter action plan, dust-generating demolition and civil construction activities are prohibited from November 1 to January 31, except for essential public infrastructure projects.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to official DPCC data, 3,169 sites were inspected in the duration and an environmental compensation (EC) amounting to ₹1.79 crore has also been imposed against violating buildings.

Of the total sites inspected, 733 were larger than 500 square metres, while 2,436 were smaller.

Violations were detected at 153 sites, indicating that construction-related dust remains a concern despite stepped-up enforcement during the pollution season. The DPCC ordered the closure of 103 sites found violating prescribed norms.

The action is part of the ongoing enforcement drive against construction sites that fail to comply with dust-mitigation measures. These include covering construction materials, installing anti-smog guns where required, preventing dust from spreading beyond project boundaries and ensuring proper transportation and disposal of construction debris.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The plan also prohibits vehicles carrying construction materials — including sand, aggregates, bricks, cement, ready-mix concrete and debris — from entering Delhi between December 10 and January 20, subject to exemptions for projects of national or strategic importance, essential public infrastructure and utility services, emergency works and other categories specifically exempted by the environment department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plan also prohibits vehicles carrying construction materials — including sand, aggregates, bricks, cement, ready-mix concrete and debris — from entering Delhi between December 10 and January 20, subject to exemptions for projects of national or strategic importance, essential public infrastructure and utility services, emergency works and other categories specifically exempted by the environment department. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The rules also mandate proper barricading of construction areas, using green nets or metal sheets to prevent loose soil and debris from spilling onto roads. Trucks carrying construction material and debris must also be properly covered. Violations can invite prosecution and challans.