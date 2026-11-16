Pollution-induced hybrid classes throw Delhi schools into a fix

The Delhi government’s decision to hold classes up to Class V in hybrid mode as part of protecting students from air pollution has brought implementation challenges into focus. Both private and government schools are grappling with fluctuating attendance, mismatched timetables for online and offline classes, and gaps in digital infrastructure, say teachers.

A 48-year-old teacher at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in south Delhi said out of 60 students in her class, hardly five attend online classes. (HT Archive)

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Several teachers told HT that attendance in online and offline classes varies big time. A 48-year-old teacher at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in south Delhi said out of 60 students in her class, hardly five attend online classes. “Most parents are working, and these students, who are below the age of 10, need assistance to log in to online classes. Another challenge is that many parents themselves lack digital literacy, which is why offline classes are preferred.”

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Another government school teacher, 31, based in Burari, who requested anonymity, said he held small tutorial sessions on online classes for both students and their parents. “We called parents and students and showed them how to join these classes through a link, shared links with parents who couldn’t attend the tutorial and convinced them that attending online classes is better, citing AQI levels,” he said. Of his 34 students, roughly 25 attend online classes, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a notification issued on November 6, the directorate of education directed school principals across the city to conduct classes up to Class V in hybrid mode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a notification issued on November 6, the directorate of education directed school principals across the city to conduct classes up to Class V in hybrid mode. {{/usCountry}}

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The department of education did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the challenges.

Pinki Soni, 30, whose children attend a government school in Mayur Vihar, said while offline classes in her children’s school run for over four hours, online mode has only two classes of 30 minutes each. “Once pollution levels improve slightly, I will send them to school, as the number of classes conducted in online mode is reduced to two,” she said.

Soni also flagged that she has been able to manage their online classes only because the two children have different school timings. “My daughter has school in the morning shift whereas my son has it in the evening, so it is manageable,” Soni said. However, the additional internet data usage has increased her expenses, she pointed out.

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Private schools have also reported a preference for offline classes, with teachers and parents emphasising that while protecting children from the harmful effects of air pollution is essential, it is equally important to ensure their learning does not suffer.

“When hybrid mode was announced, 70% students turned up for offline classes on day one, and around 85% on the second day,” said Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School.

Chetna Shukla, 32, a parent, said air purifiers are installed in the classroom where her son studies. “There are two air purifiers in each classroom in my son’s school, so AQI levels are normally below 30, the same as in his room at home, so we prefer to send him to school,” Shukla added.