Pregnant woman who was shot at in outer Delhi dies of injuries

A 30-year-old pregnant woman who was shot at allegedly by her neighbour in a dispute over playing loud music in outer Delhi’s Samaipur Badli earlier this month succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, the police said. The 30-year-old pregnant woman who was shot at allegedly by her neighbour in a dispute over playing loud music in outer Delhi’s Samaipur Badli (HT photo)

The woman had earlier lost the eight-month foetus due to trauma caused by the bullet wound to her neck, the police said.

Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said that the victim, Ranju, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Sunday. “We have added Indian Penal Code section of murder to the existing first information report (FIR),” said the DCP.

The police had earlier registered a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act and arrested the suspect, Harish, and his friend Amit who allegedly provided him the gun used in the crime.

Ranju lived with her husband and children in Siraspur neighbourhood of Samaypur Badli. Across the street lived Harish who serves as courier agent, said the DCP. On April 2, there was the ‘kuan pujan’ – a ritualistic function – of Harish’s son. “There was loud music playing at the function. Hearing the loud noise, Ranju emerged on her balcony and asked Harish to stop the music,” the DCP had said earlier, quoting the victim’s sister-in-law who was an eyewitness to the incident.

A while later, Harish had allegedly fired at her in a fir of rage and left her hospitalised.

The suspect was caught from the spot and handed over to the police who later went on to arrest Amit as well for allegedly giving him the countrymade pistol, used in the murder.

Amit runs a medical store in Samaipur Badli, said the police.