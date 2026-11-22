A man allegedly stranged his pregnant wife to death in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Thursday night following an argument, police said, adding that the accused tried to kill himself too and later surrendered at a police station.

After allegedly killing her, he tried to slit his own throat with a kitchen knife and reached Raj Park police station in an injured condition, where he confessed to the crime. (Representative photo) more less

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According to investigators, the man had come to Delhi to take his wife back to Jamshedpur, and strangled her with a dupatta at their house in Mangolpuri’s in R Block.

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After allegedly killing her, he tried to slit his own throat with a kitchen knife and reached Raj Park police station in an injured condition, where he confessed to the crime. Police rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later reached the flat, where Komal was found dead.

In a similar incident, another man along with his friend allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old wife to death in northwest Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Thursday afternoon while she was in the market buying vegetables, police said.

According to police, the couple had been living separately for the past three years and their four-year-old son lived with the woman.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, the two accused saw the woman in the market and stabbed her. The husband was found at the spot when police reached, while the accomplice had fled, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, the two accused saw the woman in the market and stabbed her. The husband was found at the spot when police reached, while the accomplice had fled, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The husband has been detained. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Police have registered murder cases in both the incidents.