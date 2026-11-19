New Delhi, A preliminary safety survey of more than 40 lakh buildings in Delhi would require around 40 lakh man-hours, according to an estimate submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to the government, as the civic body works on uniform assessment criteria for the exercise, officials said on Thursday.

Preliminary safety survey of over 40 lakh buildings in Delhi would need 40 lakh man-hours: MCD

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The proposed exercise will involve departments such as property tax and the Department of Environment Management Services to collate building-related information and prepare a comprehensive database, a senior MCD official said.

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The development comes after the civic body submitted a report to the Delhi government more than a week ago, detailing the manpower, resources and time required to undertake the proposed city-wide survey, following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"We will hold a meeting with officials from various departments, including property tax and sanitation, to prepare a comprehensive questionnaire for the exercise. The idea is to collect all relevant information about buildings and establish uniform criteria for assessing their structural and fire safety," the official said.

He added that the questionnaire is expected to cover parameters such as the age of buildings, covered area, number of floors, sanctioned building plans, fire safety clearances, visible signs of structural distress, including cracks and leaning walls, besides sanitation-related aspects such as waste management, drainage and the condition of surrounding areas.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the exercise would require coordination between departments to identify buildings, collate existing records and assess their condition through field-level inspections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the exercise would require coordination between departments to identify buildings, collate existing records and assess their condition through field-level inspections. {{/usCountry}}

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The report submitted to the Delhi government has also outlined the manpower requirements for the exercise.

According to estimates shared by the MCD, assessing more than 40 lakh building structures, even at the rate of one building per person per hour, would require around 40 lakh man-hours or five lakh working days.

The civic body has estimated that deploying 500 personnel exclusively for the exercise would take around 1,000 working days, or around four years, to complete the preliminary survey. The actual timeline would depend on the number of personnel deployed and the resources made available for the exercise, officials said.

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The proposed preliminary survey is expected to help identify buildings that require further technical examination. A detailed structural assessment would subsequently be necessary to determine the extent of damage and the remedial measures required, officials said.

Buildings found to be potentially unsafe may require further structural evaluation, following which the civic body would have to determine the appropriate action, including repairs, retrofitting or other measures, depending on the findings of the assessment.

The proposed survey follows a series of building collapses in Delhi that prompted the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ask the MCD to prepare a roadmap for a comprehensive assessment of the structural and fire safety of buildings in the capital.

The corporation currently conducts an annual survey of dangerous buildings, largely relying on visual inspections to identify warning signs. However, officials said that the proposed exercise would expand the scope to include a systematic assessment of structural integrity and fire safety.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.