Rain, gusty winds lash Delhi; more in store: IMD

Overcast skies, light to moderate rain in parts of Delhi and gusty winds brought respite to the Capital on Saturday — after days of steady rise in mercury — owing to a western disturbance influencing northwest India. Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 1.3 mm of rain till 5.30pm on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum was recorded at 23°C, two degrees above normal, on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

According to IMD forecast, generally cloudy skies will persist through Sunday as well, with possibility of light rain and thundershowers in parts of the Capital, accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 35-45 km/hour. IMD has also issued a “yellow” alert for Sunday.

“The western disturbance is primarily responsible for the thunderstorm, rain and strong winds. The effect should be observed till Sunday, and a temperature drop will also be observed,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

In total, 22 flights were diverted from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport between 3pm and 6.30pm on Saturday due to bad weather, said an airport official aware of the matter.

Delhi’s minimum rose to 23 degrees Celsius (°C), two degrees above normal, and slighty higher than Friday’s 21.7°C. The maximum on Saturday was recorded at 39.3°C, three degrees above normal. It was 39.4°C on Friday.

IMD has predicted the maximum and minimum to decrease significantly, following the thundershowers. The maximum is expected to reduce to 33°C on Sunday and then eventually go up to 37°C by the next weekend, while the minimum is expected to be recorded around 20°C on Sunday and Monday and then eventually rise up again.

Other weather stations in Delhi also recorded light to moderate rain on Saturday. Palam recorded 7.6mm of rain till 5.30pm, Pitampura recorded 26mm and Pusa recorded 7mm of rain during the same period.

IMD has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds, hail, and lightning over northwest India to continue till Monday.

“A hailstorm was observed at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh and Marathwada till 8.30am on Saturday. Gusty winds also affected parts of Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, while thunderstorms were observed in several places of India,” said another IMD official on condition of anonymity.

IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph to occur over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days. “A gradual fall of temperature by 2-4 degrees is likely over northwest India during the next two days,” added the second IMD official.

“Since wheat crop has been harvested in many areas and some parts are left, I am not expecting widespread damage. But there will be damage because of very strong winds, thunderstorm and hail,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.