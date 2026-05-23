Relative held after encounter in Govindpuri double murder case: Delhi Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a brief exchange of fire in connection with a Thursday double murder case involving a 38-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son at their south Delhi’s Govindpuri residence, police said. A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a brief exchange of fire in connection with a Thursday double murder case

The man, a cousin of the deceased woman, suffered a bullet injury in both legs during an encounter with the anti-narcotics squad of the southeast police district in the Govindpuri area around 2.30 am on Saturday, senior police officers familiar with the development said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari identified the suspect as Saurabh, a habitual criminal registered as a bad character (BC) at south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar police station.

“We identified Saurabh after scanning footage from CCTV cameras. He was captured in some of the cameras installed in the victims’ neighbourhood around the time the double murder happened. Saurabh is the son of deceased woman Sharda Sahu’s uncle. He is also a drug addict and committed the murder for money and jewellery,” said Tiwari.

According to DCP Tiwari, multiple teams were conducting raids to arrest Saurabh after it was established that he was the prime suspect in the double murder-cum-robbery case. Anti-narcotics squad members later received information about his presence in the Govindpuri area.

Around 2.30 am on Saturday, the team spotted Saurabh and asked him to surrender. However, he allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the raiding party, firing four rounds. In response, the team fired three rounds in self-defence, DCP Tiwari said.

“Two bullets hit Saurabh’s knees. Thereafter, he was overpowered and admitted to a nearby hospital. We have arrested him and are interrogating him to recover the cash and jewellery he stole from the house after killing his cousin and her minor son on Wednesday night,” he added.

Police said they were informed about the murder at 1.11 am on Thursday after the woman’s husband found the bodies with multiple stab wounds when he returned around 12.30 am.

The victims were identified as Sharda Sahu, 38, and her son, a Class 7 student. The husband, Vishnu Sahu, works as a fruits and vegetable vendor at a weekly market. He was at his workplace when his wife and son were killed and the house was partially ransacked.

“Sahu told us that the front door was latched from outside when he returned home around 12.30 am. He discovered the bodies after entering inside. Around ₹10 lakh and jewellery worth about ₹20 lakh were missing from the almirah, but ₹2 lakh was left behind,” added the officer.

Based on the husband’s complaint, a case under sections 103 (murder) and 309(6) (theft after preparation for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Govindpuri police station.

The victims’ family said that the couple had been residing at the house for over 12 years. They had adopted the boy from the man’s brother and sister-in-law in 2013.