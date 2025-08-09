The redevelopment of the Siri Fort Auditorium complex in south Delhi is expected to be completed in around three years, at an approximate cost of ₹1,950 crore, officials said on Friday. The NBCC (India) Limited has now floated a tender to hire contractors for the job. Revamped Siri Fort to be ready in three years

HT had reported last month that The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and NBCC (India) Limited signed an MoU in July to redevelop the 1982 Asian Games-era complex into five specialised zones — a performance and theatre district, an Indian film and media hub, an immersive heritage gallery, a convention and dialogue forum, and a culinary plaza.

Officials said the 5.5-acre campus will be redeveloped into a multi-zone cultural hub with cutting-edge facilities, integrating global performance and exhibition standards. The redeveloped Siri Fort will have a built-up area exceeding 20,000 square metres, officials added.

“The re-envisioned Siri Fort will be a multidimensional cultural campus. It will integrate state-of-the-art technology, world-class acoustics and universal accessibility, while creating spaces that can adapt to different event formats,” an NBCC official said.

Further, experts will be hired for theatre consultancy, stage engineering, acoustics, traffic planning and AV (audio visual) and ICT (information and communication technology), officials said.

Currently home to four auditoriums with over 2,600 seats, Siri Fort has hosted events ranging from international film festivals and classical music evenings to policy summits and cultural diplomacy events. However, officials said, the infrastructure is overdue for a comprehensive upgrade.

According to the tender document, also seen by HT, the revamped Siri Fort will have international codes and standards, including those of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).

The new performance and theatre district will be able to accommodate 1,800–2,000 people for concerts, theatre productions and festivals, featuring AI-driven sound and lighting controls and LED-based creative lighting systems.

Officials said the second section — the Indian film and media hub will be a “cinematic powerhouse” expected to host immersive cinema experiences, archival exhibitions, and interactive industry showcases.

The third area has been planned as an immersive heritage gallery that, the document said, will blend technology with cultural storytelling, allowing visitors to experience history in an interactive and engaging manner. These galleries will use virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and multimedia installations to bring historical artifacts, monuments and traditions to life, officials said.

The fourth section, convention and dialogue forum, will cater to global conferences, policy summits and academic seminars with modular AV systems, intelligent lighting and flexible seating layouts. It will serve as a structured platform for discussions, negotiations, and knowledge exchange across various sectors, including politics, economics, sustainability and social development.

The culinary plaza is the fifth element that is planned as a gastronomic destination for food lovers.

“Culinary Plaza will be a vibrant hub designed to celebrate food culture, bringing together diverse cuisines, renowned chefs and immersive gastronomic experiences. It will serve as a dynamic space where food lovers, culinary professionals and businesses converge to explore, innovate and indulge in the art of cooking and dining,” an official said.

Moreover, NBCC will also integrate power systems, dedicated plant rooms, advanced fire safety measures and 24x7 surveillance with access control.

The tender document mentioned that the interiors will feature ergonomic seating, acoustic optimisation, and energy-efficient lighting, while the structural design will prioritise stability, durability and ease of maintenance with sustainability as a core mandate, the official said.

For artists, filmmakers and audiences, Siri Fort has long been a shared space for performance, dialogue, and discovery. Nestled in the heart of South Delhi and originally built for the 1982 Asian Games, the Siri Fort complex has long served as the capital’s premier venue for film screenings, music concerts, and policy events.