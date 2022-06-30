Rising dengue cases in Delhi, despite the heat, cause for concern: Experts
Even as Delhi awaits the onset of monsoon, the city has already recorded 134 cases of dengue this year—the highest for the period since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) started keeping records of vector borne diseases in 2017. Public health experts said the rising dengue numbers this year is worrying as well as baffling as since March this year, the city has been experiencing hot and dry weather conditions, which is understood to be not conducive for mosquito breeding.
Senior officials from the civic agency said mosquito breeding surveillance has been impacted this year -- first, by the impending municipal elections in February and the lack of funds to pay salaries of domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) and, then, by the unification of the civic body -- with the result that dengue cases have been high.
However, officials said surveillance has been stepped up and a close watch is being kept on mosquito breeding.
“We have seen that vector borne diseases, especially dengue, have become continuous instead of seasonal. This could be because aedes aegypti mosquito (which spreads dengue) is evolving and its breeding pattern is changing, not to mention the changing rainfall patterns of the city. We have ramped up surveillance and we are also imposing heavy fines,” said an official from the health department of the municipality, asking not to be named.
MCD data shows that between January 1 and June 25 this year, Delhi reported 134 dengue cases. Curiously, the monthly dengue cases, since January, has been the highest ever recorded since 2017, when the civic agency started proper bookkeeping. The figures for the corresponding period in 2021 was 34, 20 in 2020, 22 in 2019, 30 in 2018, and 55 in 2017.
In June (till June 25), the city has already recorded 23 dengue cases, as opposed to seven during the same month in 2021, one in 2020, 11 in 2019, eight in 2018 and 17 in 2017.
Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases this January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 cases in May, as per the MCD books.
Weather forecasters said \Delhi this year has largely seen dry heat, characterised by higher than normal temperatures and low humidity. Such conditions are usually not conducive for the breeding of mosquitoes.
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet Weather Services, said short and intense rain spells, which the city has been experiencing, could be the reason for dengue infections remaining consistent.
“With short, intense rain spells, the chances of water-logging increases. Stagnant water is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Rapid urbanisation has ensured that there is no clear soil for the water to seep in and as such, leads to an increase in vector breeding points,” said Palawat.
Raghu Murtugudde, professor of atmospheric and oceanic science and earth system science, University of Maryland, and visiting professor at IIT-Bombay, explained that while health outcomes of dengue can be complicated, its basic ingredients are mosquito population and human population that carry the virus.
“Heat means that people are less covered by clothing and a certain share of population also sleeps outside during summer months. There is also a sizeable population of workers that has to spend a considerable time outdoors,” said Murtugudde.
He said, “The arrival of the monsoon and the continued irrigation around Delhi would have provided enough water and humidity for mosquitoes to breed. Warm temperatures favour pathogen growth and the monsoon spreads it via the travelling population. We need to consider environmental connectors as well as human connectors. Even within Delhi, poor people and outdoor workers probably get infected more.”
-
Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.
-
Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
-
Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
-
To promote kitchen gardens, Delhi govt takes up ‘smart urban farming’
To promote green jobs in the capital, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'smart urban farming' initiative, through which it aims to popularise rooftop farming, both for self consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture, officials in the know of the development said.
-
AAP says LG stalling appointment of counsels
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has “stalled the process” to appointment public prosecutors and standing counsels for the Delhi government, which the party claimed were approved by former LG Anil Baijal. In a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said that the Delhi government finalised the candidates after following the due process and after obtaining the approval of then LG Baijal, around a year ago.
