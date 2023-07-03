Robbers hold family hostage in Delhi’s Model Town, flee with 2.4L cash

At least two unidentified robbers entered the house of a businessman in north Delhi’s Model Town, held him and his family hostage at knifepoint and made away with ₹2.4 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹20 lakh early Saturday morning, police said on Monday. The teams scanned CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood and found the two suspects leaving the area. (Representational image)

Police added that the suspects entered the house after opening the window using wires and screwdrivers. A case of house trespass and theft was registered at the Model Town police station, with the charge of robbery with common intention being added later when police learnt of the victims being held hostage at knifepoint, senior police officers aware of the incident said.

Police said the businessman Rahul Harjani, 39, is a wholesaler of fruits at Azadpur fruits and vegetable market. He lives with his parents, wife, their three-year-old daughter and a domestic help at his upper ground floor flat in Model Town’s D-block, officers added.

On Saturday morning, Harjani was sleeping in his bedroom while his daughter was sleeping with the domestic help in the adjacent room. While his parents were in another room, his wife was at a party, police said. Around 2.30am, two unidentified masked men climbed to the upper ground floor and entered his flat through the front window using wires and screwdrivers to open it, police added. The robbers then entered a room where the domestic help was sleeping with Harjani’s daughter and began checking some shelves, officers said.

Hearing the sound in the room, the domestic help woke up, police said. Officers added that the robbers then threatened her with a knife and told her that they would kill her if she raised an alarm. The child also woke up and started crying, police said.

Police said that when the suspects asked for cash, jewellery and valuables, the woman told them that her employer was sleeping in the other room. The suspects then woke up Harjani and his parents and demanded cash and jewellery, police said.

“They threatened them with the knife and asked Harjani to bring all cash and jewellery available at home. Harjani gave them ₹2.4 lakh cash and jewellery worth around ₹20 lakh. The robbers left the house using the main door,” said a police officer aware of the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitender Meena said that a case of robbery and common intention was registered under sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Model Town police station. Multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects. The teams scanned CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood and found the two suspects leaving the area. In one of the footages, the suspects were captured removing their masks.

“We are in the process of identifying the suspects and nab them. The role of any insider who may have tipped off the robbers is also being investigated,” added the DCP.