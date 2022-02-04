Home / Cities / Delhi News / 23 lakh foreign currency, gun seized from two at Delhi Airport
23 lakh foreign currency, gun seized from two at Delhi Airport

In the first case, Customs officials said the passenger was intercepted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the customs department at Terminal-3 based on a tip-off.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A Dubai-bound passenger allegedly with Saudi Riyals worth 23 lakh was arrested at the Delhi airport, said Customs officials on Thursday. In a separate incident the same day, a pistol and two empty magazine were allegedly seized from a passenger who arrived at the Delhi airport from Dubai.

In the first case, Customs officials said the passenger was intercepted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the customs department at Terminal-3 based on a tip-off. The money was found stored in specially-made cavities in the passenger’s check-in baggage. “The recovered foreign currency is equivalent to 23.10 lakh Indian rupees. The passenger has been placed under section 104 of the customs act and is being questioned further,” the official said.

In the second case, the 32-year-old passenger was intercepted by a Customs official based on suspicion. The gun was found during a search of his hand baggage, said officials.

He was arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act and under the Arms Act, 1959. 

