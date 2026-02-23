New Delhi, With the holy month Ramzan underway, Muslims across the country are observing the tradition of breaking their fast with dates, a practice rooted in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, driving a significant surge in sales of the fruit in city markets. Sale of dates skyrocket by 80 per cent in Delhi during Ramzan

The price of the fruit ranges from ₹80 to a whopping ₹2,200 per kg.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the shahi imam of the Fatehpuri Masjid, told PTI that Prophet Muhammad consumed dates during 'Iftar'.

According to the Mufti, the Prophet said that breaking the fast with dates, water, or milk brings great merit.

He added that dates were among the Prophet's favourite fruits, and all Muslims strived to break their fast with dates.

Along with religious beliefs, nutritionists also say that the natural sugars and essential nutrients in dates help provide instant energy after fasting.

Nidhi Sahay, head of the diabetes department at Medanta Hospital in Noida, told PTI that after fasting all day, the body needs some energy immediately, and when fasting, people eat dates; it is an easy way to restore the necessary energy.

She said, "Dates are an excellent source of nutrients like fibre, potassium, magnesium, iron, small amounts of calcium, and phosphorus. Additionally, dates contain vitamin B6 and antioxidant properties that can promote heart health, aid digestion, and be beneficial for immunity."

Sahay said that fasting people should eat one to three dates at 'Iftar' time to maintain energy.

With the onset of the Islamic holy month, date sales in the market have increased by approximately 80 per cent.

Abdul Gaffar, a date trader at Azadpur Mandi, told PTI that date sales increase by 70-80 per cent during Ramzan, and all types of dates are sold.

Raja, a date retailer in East Delhi, also reported an 80 per cent rise in sales of this fruit during this month, saying that dates are available in the market at prices ranging from ₹100 to ₹2,200 per kg.

He said that people generally buy dates at prices ranging from ₹300 to ₹500 per kg, which include Tunisian dates, 'Bam', 'Maryam', and 'Kaloot'.

Raja explained that the Medina's 'Kalmi' species of the fruit is also highly sought after, selling for ₹500-700 per kg.

Regarding expensive date varieties, he explained that these include dates like Amber, Ajwa, Berni, and Medjoul, which cost between ₹1000 and ₹2200 per kg, typically from Medina.

Raja stated that the most expensive date is the 'Medjoul', which sells for ₹2000-2200 per kg. 'Medjoul' from Medina sells for ₹2,200 per kg, and that from Jordan for ₹1,600.

Describing its specialities, Raja said that a date is approximately 2.5-3 inches long, weighing between 100 and 150 grams. The quality is excellent, which is why it sells at such a high price.

Okhla resident Adeel said he prefers medium-quality dates, which sell for ₹300-400 per kg and consumes around two kg of dates during Ramzan in a family of three.

The month of Ramzan began in the country on February 19. For the next 30 days, members of the Muslim community abstain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset and devote maximum time to praying to Allah.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.