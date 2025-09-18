Scattered rainfall hits capital despite IMD’s dry forecast

The national capital witnessed scattered rain on Wednesday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast no further rain for the week. The IMD said very light to light rain is now expected to continue intermittently till Friday, coinciding with the ongoing withdrawal of the southwest monsoon (PTI)

According to the fresh forecast issued later in the day, the IMD said very light to light rain is now expected to continue intermittently till Friday, coinciding with the ongoing withdrawal of the southwest monsoon

Safdarjung — the city’s representative weather station — recorded 45.2 mm of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Other stations also reported significant rainfall during the same period, with Lodhi Road recording 25.6 mm and Mayur Vihar 17 mm.

The air quality continued to be logged as moderate on Wednesday. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 114 (moderate) at 4pm, according to the central Pollution Control Board’s data.