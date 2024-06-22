 Stalker stabs Jamia Nagar woman, held | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Stalker stabs Jamia Nagar woman, held

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo confirmed the suspect’s arrest. They are also investigating charges of impersonating a government officer I stopped talking to him (suspect). I think that he attacked me to take revengeThe victim, Jamia Nagar resident

A 30-year-old man, posing as an Indian Air Force officer, allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times after she discovered his true identity and rejected his advances, Delhi Police said on Friday. They added that the accused had stalked the woman for days before attacking her near her home in Jamia Nagar, southeast Delhi.

Investigators said the woman and her family initially believed the suspect was an Air Force officer. (File Photo)
The accused, Munawwar Alam, had deceived the 24-year-old woman, who is a graduate preparing for competitive exams, and her family for weeks, said police. They added that Alam cheated people by wearing an Air Force uniform and posting photos with war veterans, senior IPS officers, and government officials.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo confirmed Alam’s arrest and said that police are also investigating charges of impersonating a government officer.

According to police, on the night of June 13, the woman was stabbed by Alam while returning home from a library. “It was 9:50 pm… I was on the staircase when a man ran down from the upper floor, came from the back, and stabbed me two-three times on the waist. He then ran away…I screamed for help. My brother came to rescue me and took me to Holy Family Hospital,” said the woman in the FIR she lodged against Alam.

The victim further alleged in the FIR that Alam had been stalking her for days after she ended their friendship. “I stopped meeting and talking to him. I think that he attacked me to take revenge…” said the woman.

Investigators said the woman and her family initially believed Alam was an Air Force officer. Upon discovering his identity, and lack of employment, the woman stopped talking to him. “We found that he messaged the woman multiple times but she did not respond. Upset with her rejection, the accused took a dagger and waited outside her house. When he saw her return from the library, he stabbed her and fled,” said an investigator.

Police teams were dispatched to arrest Alam, who resides in Batla House, and he was apprehended on Sunday, said officers. Initially booked for causing hurt, Alam now faces charges of stalking (354D), attempted murder (307), and criminal conspiracy (120B) under the Indian Penal Code, they said, adding that the stabbing left the woman severely injured.

Alam had taken photos with officers at events and offices, and police are examining these images. “We don’t know if the woman is Alam’s first victim... We also suspect that he cheated others to gain perks as a fake officer,” said a senior police officer aware of the case.

News / Cities / Delhi / Stalker stabs Jamia Nagar woman, held
