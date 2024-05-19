Swati Maliwal sustained injuries to face,leg: Report

Swati Maliwal sustained injuries to her left leg and right cheek in the alleged assault on her by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, according to the medical report. However, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday questioned the delay in getting the medical examination done. AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after investigation of an alleged assault case in New Delhi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The medicolegal case report, a copy of which HT has seen, was filed after doctors examined the AAP Rajya Sabha MP at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS on the night of May 16. The report said that Maliwal had a bruise of 3x2 centimetre over the “proximal left leg dorsal aspect” and another 2x2 centimetre over her “right cheek below her right eye”.

Earlier, the Delhi Police filed a first information report (FIR) following a complaint filed by Maliwal against Kumar. In the complaint, Maliwal alleged that Kumar “slapped her at least seven to eight times while she continued screaming and brutally dragged her while kicking her chest, stomach and pelvis.” According to the Delhi Police FIR, Maliwal said the incident happened on May 13 when she had gone to Kejriwal’s official residence at Civil Lines to meet him.

The new turn of events on Saturday escalated the tussle between AAP and Maliwal as the party released a new video which ostensibly shows Maliwal walking out of Kejriwal’s residence soon after the alleged assault. The party claimed that Maliwal can be seen “walking normally” in the video. AAP has also alleged that Maliwal orchestrated the situation as she was being used as a “pawn” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to entrap Kejriwal.

HT reached out to Maliwal who did not respond to queries seeking comments.

Atishi reiterated AAP’s claim in a press conference held at the party headquarters on Saturday and alleged that the conviction in the case against Maliwal is nearing. “The anti-corruption branch of the BJP filed a case against Maliwal related to the illegal recruitment of contractual employees in DCW (Delhi Commission for Women). The case has been going on for years... charge sheet has also been filed and the time of conviction is drawing near. We believe that Maliwal has been co-opted in the conspiracy by putting pressure on her over this case. It is a standard operating procedure of the BJP that they lodge cases against opposition leaders and then blackmail them,” said Atishi.

In 2016, ACB filed a charge sheet against Maliwal for allegedly making illegal appointments in the DCW during her tenure as its chief. It claimed she favoured AAP workers.

“The real question is why Maliwal waited for three days to get her medical examination done. If she was attacked and sustained injuries, why did she not go soon after the incident? In the videos she was seen comfortably sitting in the drawing room sofa [at Kejriwal’s residence] and threatening the security personnel… four days later when she visited Tis Hazari court... it appeared that she was unable to walk and required support. What kind of injury is that which shows up after four days? It is a matter of medical research,” Atishi added.

She also accused the Delhi Police of not providing a copy of the FIR to Kumar (the accused) or the court. “Kumar filed a case in Tis Hazari court seeking the official copy of the FIR... the court kept asking for a copy of the FIR, but it was not given. The court gave them time till this May 18 morning. Today Delhi Police replied that the FIR is ‘sensitive’ so it cannot be submitted or given to the accused. This FIR has been sent to all media houses... but the police are saying we cannot give it to the accused and court. It is a conspiracy by the BJP which controls the police,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal was assassinating Maliwal’s character. “It is extremely shameful that Kejriwal is tarnishing the character of Maliwal, who has been associated with him for more than two decades... edited videos are being circulated in social media,” said Sachdeva.