Tapas, the mini jungle: Delhi’s Ramanujan College pushes for green education

New Delhi

Gaurav Barhodiya, an assistant professor at the college who is the project in-charge and curator of Tapas, said the initiative follows a non-Miyawaki approach, focusing exclusively on native plant species. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Twenty-one-year-old Charulatha, who is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science at Delhi University’s Ramanujan College, says she spends several hours every week observing the transformation of caterpillars into butterflies—not in a greenhouse or a park, but in a mini jungle set up on the college premises.

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Students said that a 488-square-metre area, which was a dumping ground until three years ago, has been transformed into a living laboratory, following its ecological restoration by a college professor. The jungle, titled “Tapas”, started in 2023 and consists of native tree species from the Aravalli range, including tropical deciduous trees and indigenous shrubs, carefully selected to support local biodiversity.

The site also features dedicated sections for butterflies, succulents, medicinal plants and dragonflies, and two ponds alongside an enclosure for rescued animals. “I believe green education is real education in today’s time. We saw it as a great learning opportunity for our students so decided to financially back it,” said professor Rajendra Kumar Pandey, the principal of Ramanujan College.

Shrishti Sahu, 22, an alumna of Ramanujan College’s environmental science department, said the first few months were spent in improving soil quality. The experience, she said, offered valuable lessons in understanding the challenges of ecological restoration and building resilience.

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{{^usCountry}} “Initially, it was 5-6 of us students. We started with clearing the site of construction waste and improved soil quality. Then, we focused on structure and planted a few native species. I was tasked with the upkeep of the project; that’s where I learnt the challenges that crop up once restoration is done,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Initially, it was 5-6 of us students. We started with clearing the site of construction waste and improved soil quality. Then, we focused on structure and planted a few native species. I was tasked with the upkeep of the project; that’s where I learnt the challenges that crop up once restoration is done,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Students said the living laboratory offers them a hands-on learning experience. “I am interested in butterflies, and their conversation. One day, I spotted a caterpillar in Tapas, and initiated the butterfly incubator. For nearly a month, I tracked its journey from a caterpillar to a butterfly in a controlled environment,” said Charulata.

Gaurav Barhodiya, an assistant professor at the college who is the project in-charge and curator of Tapas, said the initiative follows a non-Miyawaki approach, focusing exclusively on native plant species.

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“Besides on-ground learning, the site is used for conducting practical assessments from biodiversity analysis, bird and insert sampling, butterfly counts, and nocturnal moth survey. Zoology students of Sri Venkateswara and Ramjas College had visited the site for educational purpose, students enrolled in media course at College of Vocational Studies had come to see the site,” said Barhodiya.

A third-year student, Vignesh Bajpai, said the site offers a habitat diversity that enhances the learning experience. “The space may be small, but it supports a diversity of habitats. It has a self-sustaining pond with fishes, a succulent mound, and native trees and shrubs. There is always something happening in a corner of the site,” Bajpai said.

The site serves not only as a living classroom but also as a space where students undertake assignments and internal assessments.