New Delhi: Electric rickshaws, hailed as a boon for commuters and the environment, have a darker side: illegal charging points that can turn into deadly traps. Many have lost their lives in fires that break out when these vehicles get overcharged, and illegal stations lack safety measures. One such incident was in Vishwas Nagar, east Delhi, on Sunday, a sprawling hub of illegal business.

Police said probe found that the power distribution boards installed for charging e-rickshaws had caught fire, which subsequently spread across the entire ground-floor area. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo) more less

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During a spot visit, locals told HT that landlords had set up illegal e-rickshaw stands and charging points, seeing it as “ripping business”. They rent them out for ₹400-500 per day. Some landlords have also built lofts at these charging stations where e-rickshaw drivers can stay, and the cost is included in the daily rent. Many prefer these lofts, as renting a room costs ₹ 2,500- ₹3,000.

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The fire on Sunday was in one such setup, which had an e-rickshaw parking and charging point along with a loft.

The blaze killed four men who got trapped on the loft as six e-rickshaws were parked on the ground floor and the main and side doors were shut. The victims lived on the loft, where they cooked, ate, and slept.

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{{^usCountry}} They were identified as Sadhu Ram, 55; Mahender Singh, 45; Ashok, 50; and Lala Ram, 45. Their two friends, Rambir, 50 and Thakur Dayal, 55, survived. Dayal is in a critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They were identified as Sadhu Ram, 55; Mahender Singh, 45; Ashok, 50; and Lala Ram, 45. Their two friends, Rambir, 50 and Thakur Dayal, 55, survived. Dayal is in a critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramveer, who survived with 10% burn injuries, said, “We were all sleeping and woke up all of a sudden due to the heavy smoke. All of us kept screaming for help. The fire was massive, and doors were shut. We were all on the loft. The fire started from one rickshaw parked closest to the main gate. There was no space to navigate. The fire then spread to other vehicles, and batteries started exploding. I put all the quilts over me to save myself, but I fell. I don’t remember what happened, but someone saved me. We didn’t even have time to telephone someone. We could not see anything.”

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All the victims were migrant daily wage workers who had come from Uttar Pradesh’s Amipur Sanda. Their families rushed to reach Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital after hearing the news. Children of three of the deceased had already lost their mother. They are now orphans.

Rajveer, who hails from the same village, said, “I have lost four of my friends. One is critical. We have been staying and working in the same locality since 2001. Earlier, we used to ride a tricycle rickshaw, but post-pandemic, we switched to an e-rickshaw to earn more money. I stay in a room far from where my vehicle is charged. These lithium-ion batteries get overheated when you overcharge them. Why were all the doors shut? Why did the owner allow all vehicles to be kept inside? All of them have children. What will I tell them? Nobody has come to offer help or support to us.”

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One of the deceased – Mahender – his six children, mother and brother. His wife died three years back. Sadhu had six children (four boys, two girls), and his wife died a year back in a road accident. Lala’s wife also died last year and left five children (girls aged between 2 and 11).

“They were hardworking men. They just wanted to save rent money to help their families back in the village. I wish they too had a different room,” Rajveer added.

Sadhu’s son, Ganga Ram, 18, is an embroiderer at a shop in Faridabad. “My father made sure to send ₹15,000-20,000 to my siblings every month. He has been working very hard to keep us fed and support my sisters, especially since my mother died. Everyone is calling me, and I have no answers. He wanted to get me married and was asking our relatives to find a match. We were all so happy this Diwali. My father’s body was completely charred. I want justice,” he said.