New Delhi: Electric rickshaws, hailed as a boon for commuters and the environment, have a darker side: illegal charging points that can turn into deadly traps. Many have lost their lives in fires that break out when these vehicles get overcharged, and illegal stations lack safety measures. One such incident was in Vishwas Nagar, east Delhi, on Sunday, a sprawling hub of illegal business.
During a spot visit, locals told HT that landlords had set up illegal e-rickshaw stands and charging points, seeing it as “ripping business”. They rent them out for ₹400-500 per day. Some landlords have also built lofts at these charging stations where e-rickshaw drivers can stay, and the cost is included in the daily rent. Many prefer these lofts, as renting a room costs ₹ 2,500- ₹3,000.
The fire on Sunday was in one such setup, which had an e-rickshaw parking and charging point along with a loft.
The blaze killed four men who got trapped on the loft as six e-rickshaws were parked on the ground floor and the main and side doors were shut. The victims lived on the loft, where they cooked, ate, and slept.
They were identified as Sadhu Ram, 55; Mahender Singh, 45; Ashok, 50; and Lala Ram, 45. Their two friends, Rambir, 50 and Thakur Dayal, 55, survived. Dayal is in a critical condition.{{/usCountry}}
They were identified as Sadhu Ram, 55; Mahender Singh, 45; Ashok, 50; and Lala Ram, 45. Their two friends, Rambir, 50 and Thakur Dayal, 55, survived. Dayal is in a critical condition.{{/usCountry}}
Ramveer, who survived with 10% burn injuries, said, “We were all sleeping and woke up all of a sudden due to the heavy smoke. All of us kept screaming for help. The fire was massive, and doors were shut. We were all on the loft. The fire started from one rickshaw parked closest to the main gate. There was no space to navigate. The fire then spread to other vehicles, and batteries started exploding. I put all the quilts over me to save myself, but I fell. I don’t remember what happened, but someone saved me. We didn’t even have time to telephone someone. We could not see anything.”
All the victims were migrant daily wage workers who had come from Uttar Pradesh’s Amipur Sanda. Their families rushed to reach Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital after hearing the news. Children of three of the deceased had already lost their mother. They are now orphans.
Rajveer, who hails from the same village, said, “I have lost four of my friends. One is critical. We have been staying and working in the same locality since 2001. Earlier, we used to ride a tricycle rickshaw, but post-pandemic, we switched to an e-rickshaw to earn more money. I stay in a room far from where my vehicle is charged. These lithium-ion batteries get overheated when you overcharge them. Why were all the doors shut? Why did the owner allow all vehicles to be kept inside? All of them have children. What will I tell them? Nobody has come to offer help or support to us.”
One of the deceased – Mahender – his six children, mother and brother. His wife died three years back. Sadhu had six children (four boys, two girls), and his wife died a year back in a road accident. Lala’s wife also died last year and left five children (girls aged between 2 and 11).
“They were hardworking men. They just wanted to save rent money to help their families back in the village. I wish they too had a different room,” Rajveer added.
Sadhu’s son, Ganga Ram, 18, is an embroiderer at a shop in Faridabad. “My father made sure to send ₹15,000-20,000 to my siblings every month. He has been working very hard to keep us fed and support my sisters, especially since my mother died. Everyone is calling me, and I have no answers. He wanted to get me married and was asking our relatives to find a match. We were all so happy this Diwali. My father’s body was completely charred. I want justice,” he said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.
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