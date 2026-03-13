Three men were arrested on Friday for allegedly duping job aspirants on the pretext of providing placements at MNCs, police said, adding that six forged offer letters have been recovered from their possession. Three arrested in Greater Noida for fake job scam

According to police, the accused are Vikas Dabar, 34, from Haryana’s Hisar and a resident of Gaur City 2; Arun Kumar, 28, from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and a resident of Sector 45; and Vaibhav Kumar from Bulandshahr, a resident of Khoda in Ghaziabad.

The investigation was taken up after a complaint by a Mathura resident who alleged that he was duped on the pretext of a job at an MNC, a police officer said.

“On the victim’s complaint, a case of cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation under BNS was registered at Bisrakh police station and the suspect was traced in Gaur City 2,” the officer said.

The victim became suspicious after he received an offer letter but was not called to work and was asked to wait.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Dabar works at a United States insurance company and made a profile on a cloud-based application for finance and HR.

“Through the website, they recovered job aspirants’ data and contacted them to offer jobs at MNCs,” Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said.

The DCP added, “After providing fake offer letters, the suspects charged job aspirants 15 per cent of their annual salary, between ₹40,000 to ₹60,000.”

The accused have so far duped eight people, the DCP said, adding that investigation is underway to scan their bank accounts and determine if any more people were cheated.