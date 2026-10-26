Traders fret over INDIA bloc’s Nov 1 rally, cite pre-Diwali sales at stake

New Delhi: Traders’ associations have expressed strong concerns about the INDIA bloc’s anti-SIR stir scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, noting its proximity to central Delhi markets and that the protest falls on the last Sunday before Diwali, when shopkeepers anticipate a sales boom.

CAIT has urged the government to strike a balance between democratic rights and uninterrupted business operations. (HT Archive)

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The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday launched an online petition citing the adverse impact of frequent rallies and protests in central Delhi on commercial activities and traders’ livelihoods. CAIT has urged the government to strike a balance between democratic rights and uninterrupted business operations.

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It also convened an online meeting of Delhi’s trade leaders on Monday, in which representatives of trade associations from across the city are expected to participate to discuss the issue, explore possible solutions, and formulate a collective strategy.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote to Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to postpone the party’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan post-Diwali.

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{{^usCountry}} “Delhi’s economy thrives on trade, logistics and retail. When markets are disrupted, and traffic comes to a standstill, the impact extends far beyond the city, affecting supply chains and economic activity across the country. Protesters must be heard, but Delhi’s lifeline, its trade and the livelihoods of millions who depend on it, must not be held hostage. We must find a solution that safeguards both democratic rights and economic activity,” said Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT general secretary, who is also a BJP MP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Delhi’s economy thrives on trade, logistics and retail. When markets are disrupted, and traffic comes to a standstill, the impact extends far beyond the city, affecting supply chains and economic activity across the country. Protesters must be heard, but Delhi’s lifeline, its trade and the livelihoods of millions who depend on it, must not be held hostage. We must find a solution that safeguards both democratic rights and economic activity,” said Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT general secretary, who is also a BJP MP. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh vice-president Rajinder Kapoor said if markets are disrupted, customers switch to e-commerce platforms. “We urge people and political parties to select sites and times for protest that do not impact the business and markets,” he added.

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CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said that due to the rallies, barricades are installed and business operations in the markets come to a standstill.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress trained guns at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying Goyal is an AAP supporter. “CTI’s Head, Brijesh Goyal, was the AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate in 2019. So, the question is why is this AAP-linked organisation opposing the INDIA alliance rally?, Delhi Congress posted on X.

Responding to the allegations, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj posted on X: “We want to make it clear that Gupta is not in AAP. After BJP won elections in Delhi, he switched sides and has been openly supporting BJP.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth and traders to participate in the November 1 rally. “Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances,” Gandhi posted on X.