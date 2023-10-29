Traffic curbs on Monday, Tuesday; advisory says avoid Central Delhi

Traffic will likely be hit in central Delhi on Monday and Tuesday due to a yatra set to be organised at Vijay Chowk on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday, advising commuters to travel to these parts of the Capital only if necessary. According to the detailed advisory, traffic police identified several key intersections and roundabouts, including Patel Chowk, Shanti Path, Aurobindo Chowk, Mandi House, Ashoka Road, Rajaji Marg, and Janpath. (HT Archive)

The event, “Meri Mati Mera Desh — Amrit Kalash Yatra”, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vijay Chowk, and will require restrictions and diversions between 9am and 9pm.

According to the detailed advisory, traffic police identified several key intersections and roundabouts, including Patel Chowk, Shanti Path, Aurobindo Chowk, Mandi House, Ashoka Road, Rajaji Marg, and Janpath. “It is advisable that these roads and stretches be used for travel only in case of urgent need,” the advisory said.

Police also said there will be a rush on Delhi Metro routes, especially on the Yellow and Violet lines. Some Metro stations — Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Qutub Minar, Central Secretariat, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, IFFCO Chowk, Arjan Garh and Udyog Bhawan — are expected to record heavy footfall, the department warned.

In the advisory, police said commuters are advised to use public transport instead of their vehicles to decongest the roads and avoid roadside parking. “Commuters going to Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Parliament House, South Block, North Block, Central Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhawan, India Gate, etc. should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route,” they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, announced the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign, which was launched to honour martyred people. “In the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country... (The) Amrit Kalash Yatra, carrying soil in 7,500 urns from every corner of the country, will conclude in Delhi. The yatra will also carry with it saplings from different parts of the country. An ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7,500 urns. This ‘Amrit Vatika’ will also become a grand symbol of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’,” Modi said in July.

“With these efforts, we will realise our duties... We will realise the innumerable sacrifices made for the freedom of the country; we will realise the value of freedom. Hence, every countryman must join in these efforts,” the Prime Minister had said.

A police officer aware of the matter said that around 50,000-60,000 people are expected to attend the event but most attendees are expected on the second day. “On the second day, the number may exceed the expected attendance. The scenario will become clear only on Monday,” the officer said.

Traffic arrangements are being supervised by four deputy commissioners of police, 10 assistant commissioners, and about 25 traffic inspectors apart from about 200-250 subordinate staff. “The event is at Vijay Chowk and traffic will be impacted on all the roads attached to the restricted roads but it will be moving. Diversions are in place only for buses and auto-rickshaws,” the officer added.

Restrictions are likely to impact officegoers in most of central Delhi — especially Connaught Place — which serves as a hub of offices and eateries.

Some commuters said they were unaware of Monday’s traffic arrangements and said that if the advisory was shared earlier, they would have planned better.

“Television channels don’t show these traffic updates and not everyone checks the Delhi Traffic Police’s social media every day. I was unaware of these restrictions and only travel by car to my office in Barakhamba Road. By the time people read the newspapers on Monday, it will be too late to plan their commute,” said Chirag Narang, a finance professional who resides in Gurugram.

