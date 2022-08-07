Two arrested for assaulting cop in Anand Vihar police station
The police have nabbed two men for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station on July 30, a video of which went viral on social media, said officials on Saturday. The other suspects -- among the group of men accused -- in the case are yet to be identified, and action will be taken against them at the earliest, said police.
In the video, at least three men could be seen slapping the police officer in uniform. One of the suspects could be seen holding the policeman by his collar, while several others surrounded the victim. Though the incident took place inside a police station, no other police officers were seen helping the cop. The officer was initially seen retaliating to the group of miscreants, but later, could be seen “folding his hands and asking to let him go”.
One arrested suspect has been identified as Satish Kumar, 29, an advocate by profession. The other suspect, who has been apprehended, is yet to be identified and his role, too, is yet to be verified, according to police.
To be sure, a suspect in the video could be heard saying that “the police officer was drunk and it should be captured on video”, while “another person -- who slapped the cop -- could be seen questioning the officer about why he slapped the other man”.
Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the senior officers were informed about the incident at 11:27pm on July 30, along with an incident of breaking the gold chain of a woman -- identified as Anchal Bakshi -- in Karkardooma village. “The issue was initially between two parties, with one Ajay on one side and Anchal on the other. An inebriated Ajay, who allegedly broke Anchal’s gold chain was apprehended following a complaint, and brought to the Anand Vihar police station for interrogation,” the DCP said.
However, Ajay’s brother -- Satish Choudhary -- and some men reached the police station and tried to pick a fight with the police officers there. Meanwhile, head constable -- Prakash (goes by first name) entered the police station to make a daily diary entry.
“These men provoked him too, and abused and assaulted him. A few men from the group even recorded videos of the incident and circulated them later,” Sathiyasundaram said.
“Two suspects were arrested, and as alleged in the video, Prakash was not inebriated. The suspects attacked him because they were angry at police,” said the DCP, adding that police have provided the injured policeman with medical examination and counselling.
A senior police officer said that cops present at the police station had intervened in the fight, and also rescued the victim officer from the assault, but it was not captured in the video.
Allow use of plastic bags wider than 75 microns: Ludhiana industry representatives
Raising hue and cry over the losses being suffered due to imposition of complete ban on single-use plastic items, the plastic industry representatives demanded lifting of the restriction on the manufacture, trade and use of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron. “Even the general public is facing difficulties due to the imposition of ban as no other alternative is available in the market,” general secretary Puneet Makhija said.
Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB band performance fires flame of patriotism in hearts
The band of the 4th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Lucknow, organised a live show under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a mall in Lucknow on Saturday. During the programme, the pipe band, brass band, and jazz band of, Frontier Lucknow captivated the audience. The SSB also displayed some cutting-edge weapons in order to reassure citizens that their security is in good hands.
Ludhiana: 3 booked for thrashing teenager over monetary dispute
Three men including a mobile shop owner have been booked for kidnapping and thrashing an 18-year-old boy in Jamalpur over a monetary dispute. The accused are Sahil of Bhamian Road, and Sahil's two unidentified aides. Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, investigating officer, said that one Ashu, who is Tuli, 18, of Sarpanch Colony, who works as collection agent with a private bank friend, had sold a mobile phone to Sahil in May for ₹55,000. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Regularisation row: Ludhiana MC House committee starts verification of councillors’ lists
Members of the committee formed by the municipal corporation general House on Saturday started verifying lists provided by councillors of civic body staffers (sewermen and sweepers) working in their respective wards. Details of over 600 employees in areas under Zones A, B and D were verified on the first day by the panel, which includes councillors Jai Prakash and Gagandeep Singh Sunny Bhalla and other MC officials.
Unique Raksha Bandhan: AU prof leads mission to save environment by tying rakhi to trees
The festival of Rakhsha Bandhan may still be a few days away but the former garden in-charge and a senior faculty member of Allahabad University's department of Botany prof NB Singh and prof Singh's students celebrated the festival on Saturday in a unique way. Giving a message of protecting the environment, the group led by prof Singh tied rakhis to a number of trees and promised to protect them.
