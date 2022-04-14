Two men arrested for robbery in southwest Delhi
The Delhi Police’s crime branch on Wednesday said they arrested two members of the Kala Jatheri and Rishi Surakhpuria gangs for robbing an alleged bootlegger’s home in south-west Delhi’s Dabri because he refused to pay them ₹50 lakh as “protection money”.
The arrested men and two associates, who are still on the run, robbed the man of cash and his wife of the jewellery she was wearing at the time of the crime, which took place on April 3.
Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rohit Meena said that at around 11.45pm on April 3, four persons, three of them armed, entered the house of an alleged bootlegger, identified by his first name as one Amit, at Mahavir Enclave in Dabri, and demanded protection money (money paid in exchange for a promise to leave a person or their business unharmed).
When Amit refused to pay, they fired two rounds inside the house to intimidate him. Before leaving the house, they robbed him of cash and his wife of the jewellery she was wearing at gunpoint. Later, Amit filed a complaint of armed robbery and firing at the Dabri police station, said the DCP.
While the local police were investigating the case, the crime branch team received information that two suspects in the case, who are members of Kala Jatheri and Rishi Surakhpuria’s gang, would be coming to the Old Delhi railway station. Accordingly, the team laid a trap and arrested the suspects, identified as Mohammad Ladla, 24, and Pushpender Chauhan alias Laxman,23, on Tuesday morning, the police said.
During the interrogation, DCP Meena said, the arrested men disclosed that they committed the crime on the instructions of Surakhpuria, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The men said their associates Santosh alias Bawwa and Lavkush were also with them on April 3. Ladla and Laxman fled to West Bengal.
“They returned by a train on Tuesday morning and were caught at the station,” he said.
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others. Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. The boy was identified as Farman.
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Surbhi Malik, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab. Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. She has completed her master's degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.
Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints
With the Aam Aadmi Party claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in Gogi's constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe. Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency. The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.
Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta
The provincial president of the National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return.
