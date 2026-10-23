Two shot at, another stabbed over old enmity Govindpuri

New Delhi: Two men were shot at and a third was stabbed during a clash between two groups over old enmityin southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area early on Thursday, police said.

The accused fled the spot after the attack and police teams are conducting raids to arrest them. (Representative photo)

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The accused fled the spot after the attack and police teams are conducting raids to arrest them.

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According to police, a PCR call about gunfire and an assault was received around 1 a.m. The incident took place outside Asha Kiran apartments.

The injured were identified as Sanju Bhesdhari, Mansoor Alam and Nitin Singh. Sanju sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar. Nitin also suffered a gunshot injury and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Alam, who sustained minor injuries, has been discharged, police said.

DCP (southeast) Vineet Kumar said, “Preliminary probe revealed that a clash between two groups involved firing and knife attacks. Two empty cartridges and two knives were found at the spot. Legal action is being initiated and efforts are underway to identify, trace and apprehend the suspects.”

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{{^usCountry}} Suman Singh, Nitin’s mother, said her son was having dinner on Wednesday night when he suddenly got up to leave. “When I asked him where he was going, he told me he would be back shortly. After some time, people informed me that someone stabbed and shot my son. Initially, I thought they were joking, but then they told me he had actually been injured,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suman Singh, Nitin’s mother, said her son was having dinner on Wednesday night when he suddenly got up to leave. “When I asked him where he was going, he told me he would be back shortly. After some time, people informed me that someone stabbed and shot my son. Initially, I thought they were joking, but then they told me he had actually been injured,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident took place near a venue where Durga Puja celebrations were being held. “I have not met my son yet. I have two sons and Nitin is the elder one. He is in the ICU,” she said, adding that her son worked in the private sector. She said the family was yet to ascertain the circumstances in which he sustained injuries.