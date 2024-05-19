Vote for us to ensure full statehood for Delhi, better law and order: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that people of Delhi should vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure “full statehood to Delhi”, improve the law and order situation and ensure Delhi gets a lieutenant governor “who does not create obstacles” to public works, during a public address in Kalkaji, one of six public meetings he addressed in the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency for AAP candidate Sahi Ram “Pahalwan”. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the public at Badarpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Standing atop the roof of a vehicle, and flanked by legislator Atishi and party candidate Sahi Ram, the Delhi chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Prime Minister were rattled as the INDIA bloc is set to win the Lok Sabha polls.

“I have visited various parts of the city... INDIA bloc is forming the government. AAP will the part of this new government and our first work will be to get full statehood for Delhi. We have improved the situation in education, health and electricity... but law and order remains in bad shape. At police stations, personnel don’t listen to anyone. After June 4, we will also rectify this police... The LG of Delhi will be yours. We will bring an LG who will work for people and not stop their projects,” Kejriwal said.

Pointing to the area MLA Atishi, the CM said that the BJP wanted to jail Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj next. “What drama is this? is this how countries are run? They should do something positive for the country...,” he said.

“They are saying that I have to go back to jail on June 2. I will have to go to jail if you press lotus (BJP symbol), if you press “jhadu” (AAP symbol) , i will not have to go to jail,” he said.

“My fault is that I made bus travel free for women in Delhi. Just day before yesterday, in a TV interview with Prime Minister Modi, a journalist said that Arvind Kejriwal is providing free bus travel facility to women in Delhi. On this, the Prime Minister said that this free travel is not right. There should not be free travel in buses. I thought in my mind that there is so much inflation, Prime Minister ji, it would have been great if you had made bus travel free for women in the entire country. But you want to stop it even for Delhiites. This is not right. But you don’t worry, your Kejriwal is alive. As long as Kejriwal is there, I will not let anything happen to your free bus travel,” he said.

At a poll meeting in Ambedkar Nagar, the AAP national convener said, “I have travelled across the country over the past few days and people are fed up with unemployment. But the PM is thinking about whom to jail. They will arrest all AAP leaders. Have we chosen a PM or a ‘thanedaar’?” he said.

In a corner meeting at Badarpur, Kejriwal said that the BJP was sending him to jail to ensure the welfare projects in Delhi are discontinued and schools, mohalla clinics and other welfare schemes become non-operational. “I am a small man with a small party. Why did Modi ji send me to jail? My real fault is that I made good schools for your kids, I ensured good education for your kids. He wants to close down your schools by arresting Kejriwal. If I made 500 schools, he should make 5,000 schools. I ensured free health care through mohalla clinics... He should make 500,000 clinics, not by closing down our clinics,” he said.

On the last Sunday before Delhi goes to polls, on May 25, Kejriwal addressed six corner meetings, at Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Kalkaji, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Baba Mangal Daas Khel Parihsar and Chattarpur. Other party leaders and MLAs took part in Jan Sankalp Sabhas in their areas.

Earlier in the morning, INDIA alliance’s AAP candidate for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Kuldeep Kumar, led a cycle rally as part of the ”Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” campaign. AAP volunteers took out a cycle rally, donning yellow T-shirts with the slogan. At Mayur Vihar Phase 2 area, Kumar appealed to voters to answer to Kejriwal’s arrest by “voting against the dictatorship of BJP”.