New Delhi, The makers of the upcoming Hindi film "Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak" have assured the Delhi High Court that they will add an appropriate disclaimer in the movie and its trailer, after several doctors filed a plea apprehending violence against healthcare professionals due to the alleged portrayal of doctors in private hospitals as corrupt.

Will add appropriate disclaimer: 'Suryaa' makers tell Delhi HC on doctors' plea

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Producer M M Moviez told Justice Amit Mahajan that a disclaimer would be put to clarify that the Sunny Deol-starrer movie is a "work of fiction" and only an adaptation of the original Malayalam movie, "Joseph".

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Considering the filmmaker's stand, the court on November 17 opined that "no orders are required to be passed" in the petition seeking directions to the authorities to examine the teaser and take appropriate action under the Cinematograph Act and the Information Technology Act.

The plea by Dr Nishant Soni, Dr Ashish Tomar, Dr Ravi Bhatia and Dr Shivam Vatsal, who practise at different corporate hospitals here, also sought the removal or blocking of the teaser from online platforms until it was examined by the competent authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} They contended that the film projected doctors in a bad light, which would create an atmosphere to the detriment of the frontline healthcare workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They contended that the film projected doctors in a bad light, which would create an atmosphere to the detriment of the frontline healthcare workers. {{/usCountry}}

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The senior counsel for the producer argued that the petitioners' apprehensions were misplaced and "Suryaa" was the remake of the original Malayalam movie "Joseph", which was not banned and has instead won many national and international awards.

The counsel for the authorities submitted that the film was yet to receive CBFC certification at this stage.

"Be that as it may, the present petition is disposed of only considering the apprehension raised by the petitioners and the undertaking as noted on behalf of respondent No. 4 that an appropriate disclaimer will be put in the trailer as well as in the film that the movie is a work of fiction and is only an adaptation of the original Malayalam movie, namely, Joseph. Accordingly, the petition is disposed of, in terms of the undertaking as recorded above," the order stated.

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The theatrical release of "Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak" has been postponed to await the completion of the film's certification process amid objections from medical associations over its portrayal of doctors.

The movie, which is directed by M Padmakumar and also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal, was earlier scheduled for release across the country on November 20.

The makers have said a revised release date will be announced after the film receives certification from the Central Board of Film Certification .

"Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak" is a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film "Joseph", which was also directed by M Padmakumar.

The original film, released in 2018, revolves around a retired police officer who uncovers an organ-harvesting racket linked to a private hospital.

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In the petition before the single-judge bench, the doctors have contended that the teaser, released on October 19 on the YouTube channel of Zee Music Company, presented its storyline as being "inspired by unbelievable true events" and the "shocking truth" about the medical system, despite allegedly being based on a fictional narrative.

They also referred to comments posted by viewers under the teaser, which allegedly contain threats and calls for violence against members of the medical profession.

A plea by the Indian Medical Association against the film is pending in the Rajasthan High Court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.