Will expose AAP’s corruption, table CAG reports in Delhi: BJP

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Delhi assembly elections, the party on Sunday doubled down the attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and announced that the 14 pending CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports from the AAP government’s tenure will be tabled in the first session of the new assembly. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“The AAP’s corruption will soon be exposed. The new BJP government will present 14 long-pending CAG reports in the very first session of the Delhi assembly. As soon as these reports are made public, the massive corruption of the now-defunct AAP government will be laid bare, revealing how (Arvind) Kejriwal and his party leaders misled the people of Delhi with lies while engaging in corruption worth crores,” Rohini MLA and former leader of opposition Vijender Gupta said.

The AAP, in response, said that the BJP should now abandon their negative politics, focus on real issues of the people, and must uphold its promises with honesty and fulfil its commitments to the people.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Sunday said, “The Prime Minister has clearly stated that the CAG report will be tabled in house meeting. We will deliver on the promises made in the Sankalp Patra. Delhiites will not have to wait much longer, as AAP’s corruption and deception will soon be out in the open. The same AAP leaders who have been hiding their corruption since 2017 by not presenting a single CAG report will now have to flee from the assembly when their misdeeds come to light.”

The non tabling of 14 CAG reports by the AAP government was a major flashpoint between the AAP and BJP in run up to the elections. These reports, starting from 2017, cover performance audit on prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution in Delhi, report on children in need of care and protection, regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, health infrastructure and management of health services and functioning of DTC.

The AAP-led government had not tabled these reports, thereby did not make them public. BJP legislators filed a writ petition in December after which the reports were forwarded to the LG, cleared and finally sent to Speaker but they were never made public. Some parts of these reports on matters pertaining to liquor policy, the Delhi CM bungalow and publicity expenses were leaked in run up to polls but AAP had stated that the reports were fake.

The AAP, in a statement on Sunday, said, “The BJP had promised to provide ₹2,500 per month to all women in Delhi by March 8 and 300 units of free electricity. Now, it must uphold its promises with honesty and fulfil its commitments to the people. Arvind Kejriwal is a staunchly honest leader. To date, not a single charge has been proven against him. This is precisely why, despite implementing several welfare schemes, the erstwhile AAP-led Delhi government maintained a revenue surplus. We will continue to raise public issues and ensure that the BJP delivers on its promises.”