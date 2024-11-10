Will send LG proposal to reinstate CDVs: Delhi CM

After a year-long fight, the Delhi government on Saturday approved the reinstatement of 10,000 civil defence volunteers (CDVs) and bus marshals to tackle pollution in the city, chief minister Atishi said. Atishi addressing a press conference at Old Secretariat in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

“The Delhi government will soon send a proposal for their permanent appointment to the lieutenant governor. No matter how many plots the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) devises, under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, we will resolve every problem faced by the people of Delhi,” Atishi said, adding that the CDVs lost their job due to the BJP.

The LG’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Responding to the announcement, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Atishi has been forced to order reinstatement of CDVs under pressure from the Delhi BJP.

The joining process will start from Monday and the volunteers will be employed for the next four months. The issue has been a political bone of contention for several months and LG VK Saxena had earlier asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ensure that the CDVs be reinstated from November 1.

The CM said that for now, responsibilities of the reinstated CDVs will include monitoring pollution control centres and hot spots, prevention of open burning, managing construction waste to curb dust, stopping illegal use of diesel generators, and following up on complaints received on the Green Delhi app.

“For the next four months, bus marshals and civil defence volunteers will contribute to the fight against pollution. Call-out notices for the marshals will be issued from Monday, and they can proceed to register at different DM offices. Deployment for pollution control efforts will follow within 2-3 days of registration,” she said.

Atishi said that in 2017 and 2018, the Delhi government had deployed bus marshals for ensuring protection for women, children and the elderly travelling in DTC buses. “However, the BJP was displeased with the safety of women, children, and the elderly, and with 10,000 youth from low-income families finding work as marshals. Consequently, the BJP conspired through its officials to halt the salaries of these marshals from April 2023,” she added.

She added that despite repeated directives from Arvind Kejriwal to disburse the salaries, the BJP blocked it, and in October 2023, they “ensured” that they lose their jobs.

Meanwhile, Sachdeva stated that despite the LG’s order to reinstate the volunteers on duty from November 1, the CM kept them unemployed until now.

“The truth is that Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi do not wish to employ them. Delhi BJP demands that the Delhi government may assign duties to the CDVs from November 11 but pay their wages from November 1, in accordance with the LG’s order,” he said.